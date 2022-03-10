Shivraj Chouhan Lauds BJP's Lead In 4 States; 'Dynasty, Appeasement, Gundaraj Lost In UP'

As the counting of votes for the Assembly election 2022 in five states are underway, Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be in the run to take major leads in four out of the five states. Reacting to the BJP’s performance in the polls, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now said that the party will form governments in the four states. BJP is now leading in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and has a significant seat share in Manipur.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke exclusively to Republic amid the counting of the votes. As BJP is set to win four out of five states, CM Chouhan lauded the BJP state governments and said that it was following PM Modi’s path. “Whatever PM is doing, BJP govt is trying to take them further. Dynasty, appeasement and Gundaraj lost in UP,” the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Furthermore, he added that the people’s verdict has come and the BJP was confident of ruling all four states. “The results are here, we will form govt in 4 states. People voted for Nationalism,” CM Chouhan told Republic. Meanwhile, Punjab ensured that it will see a new government henceforth as Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory by bagging 91 out of 117 seats in total.

BJP leads in Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa & Uttar Pradesh

Counting of votes is underway in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand where Assembly Elections were held. As per the latest trends, BJP has already crossed halfway-mark in UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Goa too, BJP remains the single-largest party with an early lead in over 20 out of 41 seats. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is set to form its maiden government in Punjab winning 91 seats out of 117 seats.

BJP retaining power in Uttar Pradesh

As per the latest forecasts of results of UP Elections, BJP is leading on 273+ seats, while the Samajwadi Party can be seen closing in on 124 seats. While the other contesting parties, including Congress and BSP, have not even touched the two-digit figures according to the early forecasts. Besides, BJP can be seen leading from all the seats of Gorakhpur, incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lok Sabha constituency.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD