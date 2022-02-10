In the light of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday has slammed the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary after it was revealed that he won’t be casting his vote. Party sources had earlier revealed that Jayant Chaudhary will not be arriving to cast his vote today as he is busy campaigning. Following this, BJP leaders have now come forward and questioned the leader’s ‘irresponsible’ attitude.

In a big development, sources told Republic TV that RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, who is an ally of the Samajwadi Party in the UP election, will not cast his vote in the poll today. Responding to the development, BJP'S Rakesh Tripathi said that the action was not suited for a party leader like Chaudhary. “We got to know that Jayant Chaudhary won’t cast his vote. Actions like this don’t suit a party chief,” the BJP leader said.

“This is a show of irresponsible attitude from him. Each vote is very important in a democracy. He will become a laughing stock if he doesn’t come and cast his vote,” Tripathi said. Furthermore, other BJP leaders also alleged that the RLD leader was not voting of fear. RLD's ally Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is yet to respond in the matter.

#BREAKING on #March10WithArnab | 'It shows your faith in Democracy. His vote doesn't matter because everyone knows BJP will win the elections': UP Minister Shrikant Sharma on RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary not casting his vote#UttarPradeshElections2022 https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/64vwTNy8jO — Republic (@republic) February 10, 2022

Speaking about the RLD leader’s decision, UP minister and BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said that his reluctance to vote was proof of BJP’s win in the state. “It shows your faith in Democracy. His vote doesn't matter because everyone knows BJP will win the elections,” Sharma told Republic TV. The minister reiterated that the BJP government will remain in power and said, “Lotus has done Vikas, Lotus is doing Vikas, and Lotus will continue to do Vikas”.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

There are nearly 623 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies where polling is underway today. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. The voting for the other phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and SP, some of the key constituencies include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Agra Rural, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions have been prohibited. The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity for indoor meetings and 30 per cent of the capacity for outdoor meetings. The EC has mandated the organizers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.

Image: ANI/ REPUBLICWORLD