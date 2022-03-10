After BJP's landslide mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami saying that the people of the state had sent a strong message to naysayers by 'voting for development'. Irani opined that every election from an MCD to a Vidhan Sabha was witnessed as a 'litmus test' for the BJP, and assured that 2024 would once again see the comeback of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Every election we opine on seems to be a litmus test for Narendra Modi. There were naysayers in 2019, whose hopes were rejected. With great humility I say this, once again in 2024, he is the Prime Minister of India," said the Union Minister.

"Our success (in UP) should be ascribed to our hard work, not to the crumbling of parties like BSP. Our vote share has gone up because women came out in support of us, naysayers spoke about anti-incumbency but you can attribute the vote share to the voters who wanted to send a message that this is a vote for development," he added.

'Don't expect Akhilesh Yadav to respect people's mandate': Irani

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's decision to not concede defeat, Smriti Irani questioned what kind of a statement could be expected from the SP chief who had on previous occasions given a 'clarion call for violence and besmirched the name of EC'.

"Is this is the first time he has lost? Loss is a habit, but pride is hit because he had friends in the media who claimed that the cycle was going to run this time. But only those connected to the ground know that the cycle was punctured long ago. He is a man who ensured journalists are pushed around, criminals are given tickets, and threatened voters. Why will he show respect to the people's mandate?" she asked.

#March10WithArnab | What kind of a statement would you expect from Akhilesh Yadav, would you expect him to accept his political fate: Union Minister @smritiirani on Akhilesh Yadav not conceding defeat despite election trends showing BJP's massive victory https://t.co/fxbuUbIsnr pic.twitter.com/Kw6WtnfWlV — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022

Commenting on Congress' usual dismal performance the BJP Minister jibed that "Mrs Vadra pran phookne aayi thi but party phooke ke chalegi". "For them politics is vacationing, snapshots, Twitter feeds. For us, it is about ensuring that people's challenges are met with solutions. How long will Congress take on the burden of the Gandhi family?" she asked.

Discussing the women voters who were a decisive reason behind BJP's victory, Irani said that the law and order situation is something that became a huge factor for their draw to BJP. "Women particularly benefited from the COVID vaccines, toilets and these are the factors that became dominant for the female voters," she opined.