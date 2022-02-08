Smriti Irani Lambasts Akhilesh Yadav For Seeking Mamata's Support; 'WB CM Insulted UP'

Ahead of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's arrival in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing an election rally in Jewar on Monday, Irani alleged that Banerjee had "insulted" the people of UP during the WB election campaign. Questioning Yadav over the rationale to seek the TMC supremo's support, she contended that this was an indication of SP's failure to garner people's confidence on its own.

Union Minister Smriti Irani remarked, "I heard from journalists that some people are coming from Bengal to support Akhilesh. I have heard that they will conduct a press conference saying that please support Akhilesh. Now the condition of SP is so bad that they have to call everyone to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that please support (us). But ask the person with whom Akhilesh Yadav is going to address a press conference about the way in which she insulted Uttar Pradesh from the land of Bengal. During the election, she said that she has objections to UP residents. She accused the UP residents of fomenting unrest."

"Akhilesh, I want to ask what is the necessity to seek her support who forgot the glorious history of this state and openly insulted the residents of the state? What is the compulsion that Akhilesh needs Mamata? But Akhilesh is definitely sending a signal that he cannot get the support of people on his own," she added.

Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP

Before leaving for UP, Mamata Banerjee told the media at the Kolkata airport that she had tried to convince Congress to ally with SP to avoid a split of the opposition vote. However, this did not materialise as the Sonia Gandhi-led party decided to contest all seats whereas SP forged an alliance with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Moreover, she confirmed that TMC shall not field any candidate in the upcoming UP elections.