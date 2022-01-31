Smriti Irani Seeks Mulayam Singh's Blessings At Parliament's Entry Ahead Of Budget Session

At the outset of the 2022 Budget Session of Parliament, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen seeking blessings from Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. In the visuals shared by ANI, the 82-year-old Member of Parliament is seen descending the flight of stairs with difficulty when Irani steps up to offer a hand after she bows to greet him. He greeted her back while placing his palm over Irani's head and blessing the BJP MP representing Amethi.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav blesses Union Minister Smriti Irani, as she greets him at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/3ti42DXkpa — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

It will be safe to comment that veteran politicians and political stalwarts are aware of demarcating the temperament of elections with the respect for each other's contribution and stature in the federation. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Irani, after coming across Rahul Gandhi, paid no heed to the rivals outside Parliament, in the Amethi constituency.

Notably, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections leading Gandhi to enter the House after securing his seat from Kerala's Wayanad.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Irani had said, "If he (Rahul Gandhi) says nothing then it would be better for him. He had called Hindus terrorists. Rahul Gandhi has said many bitter things about Hindusim that people have not forgotten. He has never understood Hinduism and country."

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 74th death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Whereas Bapu is still alive in truth!"

Speaking on the SP-RLD alliance, Irani questioned how a party that depends on each other's support can support people. Samajwadi Party is contesting elections with the support of criminals. This indicates that SP supports criminals, she said.

Budget Session 2022

In an hour-long speech covering various topics ongoing in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday initiated the year's first Parliament session - the Union Budget session. In his speech at the Central Hall, the President spoke on a range of issues including India battling the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrating 75 years of Independence, COVID-19 vaccination drive followed by the country's largest food distribution programs, digital revolution, the introduction of property cards, development of farmers, and others.

The Budget session of the Parliament is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1 in a paperless format by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.