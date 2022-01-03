With the assembly elections inching closer, political heat in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is ascending. While campaigning for BJP in her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday wielded a fresh attack against the Congress party and its former President Rahul Gandhi for not bringing development in the district, despite having ruled the region for several years.

Lambasting Congress, Irani noted down the developments bought by the BJP government in Rahul Gandhi's erstwhile constituency. Smriti Irani stated that Amethi is emerging as a ‘medical hub’ and the health infrastructure currently deployed in the region was once ‘unimaginable.’

BJP brought development in Amethi which was earlier 'unimaginable': Irani

She furthered her attack and said that “those who announce support for poor in the election rallies shall answer people, why did they fail to bring progress in Amethi?” She added, “they should answer why did they fail to provide a house for the poor in Amethi,” while asserting that more than 2 lakh people got roofs on their heads after BJP assumed power. "The people of Amethi asks opposition leaders that they were unable to make a bus station in Amethi and now they are making huge promises of developing UP," she added.

Lashing out at the previous governments in UP, Smriti Irani attacked both Samajwadi Party and Congress and termed that under their regimes only ‘rowdies’ were powerful. She added that hooligans used to roam freely without any fear, under the rule of the opposition and the poor people were oppressed by the netas. She also asserted that the BJP government has been treading the path for development in the whole state in the last four and a half years.

Amethi is now connected to Ayodhya, while Congress said Ram doesn't exist: Irani

Strengthening her jibe against Congress, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development invoked the construction of Ram Mandir and reminded people that the Congress party had given an affidavit in court stating that Lord Ram does not exist. “Today Amethi is connected to Ayodhya via expressway. It is done by the BJP govt,” she added.

She went on to add that the Gandhi Siblings have given a distorted definition of Hindu and Hindutva and claimed that they have insulted Goddess Ganga in their political remarks.

The remarks were made by Smriti Irani during an event in Amethi. Earlier, she had partaken in the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra. The Yatra was taken out in Amethi and later on, it reached Jagdishpur, Jamo, Gauriganj via Amethi.

Aiming to retain power in the 2022 elections, BJP has fielded its top leaders to campaign for incumbent CM Yogiadityanath. Along with CM Yogi, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior leaders including Smriti Irani are regularly paying visits to the poll-bound state in order to persuade people to vote for them.

Image: PTI