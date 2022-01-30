Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Hindutva Remark; 'Never Understood Hinduism'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his rant against Hindutva and targeted the Samajwadi Party for contesting elections with the support of criminals.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Irani said, "If he (Rahul) says nothing then it would be better for him. He had called Hindus terrorists. Rahul Gandhi has said many bitter things about Hindusim that people have not forgotten. He has never understood Hinduism and country."

Remembering the Father of the Nation on his 74th death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Whereas Bapu is still alive in truth!"

On Maulana Tauqeer Raza extending support to Congress, the Union Minister said, "The Gandhi family supports 'anti-nationals'. People know whether it is Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, they will never say something supporting the country."

'SP supports criminals': Smriti Irani

On the SP-RLD alliance, Irani questioned how a party that depends on each other's support can support people.

Speaking to Republic, she said, "It is our privilege that under PM Narendra Modi's government, every farmer is compensated under Kisan Samman Yojana. Over two crore farmers have benefitted from the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party is contesting elections with the support of criminals. This indicates that SP supports criminals."

On Akhilesh Yadav's claim that SP will form a government, the Union Minister said, "Giving houses to 40 lakh people, free ration to 15 lakh people, 25 crore free vaccination doses, building over 2 crore toilets, several schemes for farmers; These all show development. Those who have supported crimes and dynasty politics will not understand it."

Elections to elect 403 members for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.