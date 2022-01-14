SP Ally OP Rajbhar Defends Huge Rally Despite EC's Ban; Claims 'no COVID Violation'

Defending Samajwadi Party, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar spoke on the behalf of its political ally and justified the gathering of a huge crowd during the induction of rebel BJP leaders SP Maurya & Dharam Singh Saini on Friday.

OP Rajbhar defends SP's huge rally, states 'no COVID violation'

Refuting the allegations of violation of the Model code of conduct announced by the Election Commission in the view of upticking COVID-19 cases, OP Rajbhar stated that the rally was a virtual rally and was held confined in a confined area, thus section 144 is not applicable. SBSP leader argued that 'section 144 is not applicable inside a boundary/ confined area, and therefore there was no violation of COVID norms.'



The statement comes after netizens were outraged, as the SP conducted a huge event, gathering a massive crowd, infringing the COVID-19 norms laid by EC, which had directed political parties to not hold rallies up to Jan 15. Besides, stressing on his prior claims that many leaders will desert BJP ahead of the polls to join the Samajwadi Party, he added, ‘many leaders will come in the future.’

Clear violation of model code of conduct and public safety. Action required from EC — Kannan Subramaniam (@Kannansubra2018) January 14, 2022

"One or two wickets of the BJP Cabinet will fall every day and this figure will reach one-and-a-half dozen by January 20," he said after the resignation of UP Forest and Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday.

"I had realised BJP's apathy towards Dalits, backwards and the deprived sections of the society in a short time after joining the government in 2017 but these people waited all these days and, left with no hope, are quitting it now," OP Rajbhar had stated earlier.

Alleging oppression of the Dalits in the BJP government, OP Rajbhar further slammed the Yogi government and said, “BJP is a dramatic party, When Modiji had to win the elections, he went to wash the feet of the Dalit, and later when a Dalit girl died, his officers got the girl cremated without informing the family.” OP Rajbhar was referring to the alleged forced cremation of the Dalit Hathras rape victim.

On being asked if they will face a shortage of seats, the SBSP chief denied and said ‘there will be no shortage of seats and tickets in upcoming UP elections.’

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI/ ANI