Shortly after Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav was inducted in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Samajwadi Party (SP) ally Om Prakash Rajbhar raised questions over Aparna Yadav's venture into the opposition party stating that her entry into BJP will make no difference as she has no votes.

OP Rajbhar while speaking to Republic made the remarks shortly after Aparna Yadav who is married to Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav joined BJP on Wednesday, just a week before the Pradesh elections. Striking an attack at the BJP, he questioned whether the party will be cleansing Aparna Yadav using the holy Ganga water as earlier done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he cleansed the CM's residence with Ganga water as it was earlier acquired by the SP.

Also speaking on Yadav's exit from the family party, Rajbhar said, "Aparna's departure will not make any difference as she had zero votes. We will not lose a single vote instead the BJP will fall short on a lot of votes as ex-BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has joined SP."

He further claimed that the Samajwadi Party will form a government with an absolute majority.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joins BJP ahead of UP elections

In a major turn of events just weeks before the UP elections, Aparna Yadav, who is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the saffron party in New Delhi.

Welcoming Yadav into the party, BJP leaders went on to slam the Samajwadi party for failing to manage their party as well as the family matters. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Brajesh Pathak also welcomed her induction and said that the party is welcoming people respective of the caste and religion and further proclaimed that the BJP is ready to take SP head-on in the polls.

Image: Republic World/ANI