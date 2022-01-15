The alliance talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) failed on Saturday as Chandrashekhar Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank.

This comes a day after Azad confirmed an alliance between the two parties.

"I have had a lot of meetings with Akhilesh Yadav in the last 6 months. After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for a month but the alliance could not happen," Azad told reporters.

The Bhim Army leader alleged that Akhilesh Yadav could not understand "social justice" and remained silent on matters related to Dalits. Azad said in order to stop the BJP, he tried joining hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP. "My fight for social justice will continue. I will unite the Opposition or else I will fight myself," he said.

Sources had earlier claimed that the alliance talks between the SP and ASP are in the final stage and an announcement was likely in a joint press conference by Akhilesh Yadav and Azad today. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes, and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

SP gears up for UP polls

For the UP polls, the SP has announced an alliance with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, RLD, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Akhilesh Yadav had said, "All the small parties will help us to win this election, and then we'll see what to do. Right now we're fighting polls and our objective is for SP to win enough seats to secure a majority."

The elections are to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)