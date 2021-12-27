SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi Govt After UP Ranks Worst In NITI Aayog Health Index

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. He said that the state is at the bottom in terms of healthcare and medicine in NITI Aayog's 'Health Index'.

"This is the true report of the BJP government of UP. Truth cannot be changed by publishing false advertisements all over the world. People will give answers in 2022 to those who spoil the health of UP. UP says today don't want BJP," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

नीति आयोग के ‘हेल्थ इंडेक्स’ में स्वास्थ्य और चिकित्सा के मामले में यूपी सबसे नीचे! ये है उप्र की भाजपा सरकार की सच्ची रिपोर्ट। दुनियाभर में झूठे विज्ञापन छपवाकर सच्चाई बदली नहीं जा सकती।



यूपी की सेहत ख़राब करनेवालों को जनता बाइस में जवाब देगी।



यूपी कहे आज का

नहीं चाहिए भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 27, 2021

In the NITI Aayog Health Index for 2019-20, Uttar Pradesh has ranked at the last place of the 19 states. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are the top three states while Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are second and third-worst performers.

UP's economy worsening, says Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh's economic condition is worsening, Akhilesh Yadav targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that this has made him silent on his vision to make UP a USD 1 trillion economy. He also the country's economy has crumbled due to BJP's wrong policies.

"The Prime Minister shows the dream of making the country a USD 5 trillion economy but no concrete step has been taken for it. The so-called 'upyogi' (useful) chief minister too had been beating drums earlier of making UP a USD 1 trillion economy. Now, he does not talk about it even indirectly. Statistics suggest that instead of moving ahead, UP is moving back," Yadav said.

UP polls 2022

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated to take place in early 2022. In the 2017 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 312 seats in the 403-member assembly while SP, BSP and Congress bagged 47, 19 and seven seats respectively. The remaining seats were won by candidates of other parties.

In 2022 polls, Samajwadi Party has joined has with seven regional parties while BJP is banking on its development works during Yogi Adityanath's tenure

On Sunday, Amit Shah called SP and BSP the sexist parties and said that under the Samajwadi party government there were 3 Ps "Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath and Palayan (Nepotism, favouritism, migration)." In response, Akhilesh Yadav said that the three Ps under BJP's rule are "pakhand, pratadna aur praanghatak (Hypocrisy, torture and lethality)."

(Image: PTI)