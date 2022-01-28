In another massive jolt to Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, senior party leader Raj Babbar is expected to jump ship and rejoin the Samajwadi Party. Earlier on Monday, Republic sources had informed about the possible deflection of Congress' five 'star campaigners' including an actor-politician.

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand has now confirmed that party president Akhilesh Yadav is in touch with Raj Babbar and the latter has agreed to rejoin the party. "Akhilesh ji has already said that he will welcome leaders with the same ideology and has spoken to Raj Babbar too. He has agreed to join the party soon as he shares SP's ideology," Hasan told Republic.

Calling it Babbar's 'ghar wapasi,' Chaand said that the SP chief has been in talks with the Congress leader for the past 10 days. He also confirmed that Akhilesh Yadav is mulling bringing back senior leaders who defected to the BJP over the past years.

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar had joined the Indian National Congress in 2008, two years after being suspended from the SP for his outbursts against the party. The 69-year-old leader has served as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president from 2016 to 2019. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from March 2015 to November 2020.

Congress loses RPN Singh to BJP

The Sonia Gandhi-led party has recently suffered another setback after its heavyweight leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh jumped ship to the BJP ahead of UP polls. Notably, he was also among the 30 'star campaigners' listed by Congress for the UP polls. Singh is likely to be fielded as a BJP candidate from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar.

UP will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.