Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, January 28, attacked the Samajwadi Party for investing in building boundary walls for cemeteries while the BJP-led government spent money on developing Hindu pilgrim centres. CM Yogi Adityanath addressed an event in Meerut, highlighting the BJP government's commitment to good governance and social justice.

Stressing the flaws of previous governments that ruled the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "In 2012, the Samajwadi Party formed the government in UP that didn't work for farmers, youth employment and women's safety. They focussed on building boundary walls for cemeteries."

UP CM Adityanath mentioned that criminals were let loose while bullets were fired on Ram devotees. The SP-BSP government was determined on saving terrorists and ruining the lives of youth in the state.

Yogi Adityanath highlights BJP Govt's development work in UP

Speaking of the development work undertaken by the BJP government in the state, UP CM said, "The double engine government of BJP has reduced the travel time from Delhi to Meerut from 5-6 hours to 1.5 hours by building an expressway. This was not done by the SP and BSP governments."

The UP CM mentioned that India's first rapid rail is being made between Delhi and Meerut with an expenditure of Rs 30,000 crores. He further said India's first Sports University, Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, is being established in the Meerut district.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that under PM Modi's leadership, the state has provided employment opportunities to the youth and developed Hindu pilgrim centres.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: PTI