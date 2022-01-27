A shocking video of a Samajwadi Party candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha, Mukhiya Gurjar, has gone viral on social media, wherein he is seen claiming that he has been to jail 16 times. The SP leader also abused the administration, and threatened to loot a BJP MLA's house and distribute it among party workers.

"To hell with the administration that talks about court cases. I have been to jail 16 times. I follow the leaders and freedom fighters. I am very innocent," Gurjar said.

Gurjar added that once he gets elected, he will loot the current legislator's house and distribute it among party workers. "This MLA is corrupt. I will ensure he pays for his deeds," Gurjar said.

#WATCH | In a viral video, Samajwadi Party candidate from Hasanpur in Amroha, Mukhiya Gurjar said, "Prashasan ki aisi ki taisi...16 baar jail ja chuka hoon (To hell with the administration. I have been to jail 16 times)." pic.twitter.com/mGhGHtGpey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2022

When confronted about his remarks, Gurjar said that he is not afraid of any lawsuit. "Don't put words directly in my mouth. If the video will not go viral, then how will your daily bread work," he told media persons.

Mukhiya Gurjar quit the Bharatiya Janata Party recently and joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. He has been given a ticket from the Hasanpur Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections. Reacting to this, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi had slammed SP for fielding Gurjar with past RSS links. He said that Akhilesh's party is a washing machine where RSS men become secular.

Akhilesh Yadav defends giving tickets to Nahid Hasan, Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday defended the party's decision to field some candidates facing criminal charges and said that most of the cases have been filed by the BJP government. "Gayatri Prajapati's wife doesn't have any case against her, cases are against her husband. Most cases against Azam Khan were filed under BHP rules. As far as Nahid Hasan is concerned, BJP filed most cases against him," he said.

SP has given a ticket to Maharaji Devi, wife of jailed former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, from Amethi. Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail, is an SP candidate from Rampur. Meanwhile, Nashid Hasan, who was arrested by police earlier this month under the Gangster Act, is fielded from Kairana.

