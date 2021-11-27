Buoyed by Mamata Banerjee's victory in Bengal, Samajwadi party on Friday, launched its campaign song for the UP polls - 'Khadeda Hoibe'. Sharing visuals of Akhilesh Yadav's jam-packed Vijaya Yatra, SP proclaimed that 'BJP has fallen flat on its face' in its song. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for battle in February 2022.

SP launches 'Khadeda Hoibe' song

The song announces an SP victory, adding that 'votes will be amassed in unlimited numbers in this election'. Lashing out at the Yogi govt for its COVID mismanagement in the second COVID wave, SP lamented that the BJP had no sympathy as citizens were left bereft of oxygen and medicines. SP also stated that its voters are witness to the fact that force, dictatorship do not work and that this BJP tryanny will end. TMC stormed to power in May, ushering Mamata Banerjee's 3rd CM term with the highly popular 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on) slogan.

In October, Akhilesh Yadav had coined the 'Khadeda Hoibe' song saying, "After Khela Hobe in Bengal, it will be Khadeda Hobe (drive out) in UP. When the red and yellow colours of the SP and the SBSP unite, people sitting in Delhi and Lucknow becom 'laal-pila' (angry). When the SBSP and SP have united, maybe the public will help us win 400 seats in UP". Akhilesh Yadav has tied up with NCP, Mahan Dal, SBSP, RLD and other outfits, keeping its doors open to alliance with AAP, AIMIM and PSPL.

SP claims BJP takes credit for its work

Akhilesh Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals and highways which were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his govt, approved by UPA govt. He has also accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song 'Kam Bolta hai', claiming that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song. He has also accused the Yogi govt for copying his govt's free laptop distribution scheme, asking 'how many tablets were given in 4.5 years?'.

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.