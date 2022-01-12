SP Maurya Quips 'I Believe In Judiciary' Over Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him

After a Sultanpur district court issued an arrest warrant against him, former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he believed in the judiciary. The ex-BJP leader also claimed that he came to know about the warrant through media only and that no summon was issued to him for today.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Maurya said, "I believe in the judiciary. I will take up the matter following the law. I was not issued any summon for today. I got to know it from the media only. If the govt will act with ill-intention people will give a befitting response."

Swami Prasad Maurya issued arrest warrant by MP-MLA court

An MP-MLA court issued an arrest warrant against Maurya in connection with his alleged controversial remarks on deities in 2014. The ex-minister reportedly failed to appear before the court on Wednesday following which he has been summoned by the court before it by January 24.

The Additional Chief Magistrate (ACM) MP-MLA has ordered the issuance of an undone arrest warrant against Maurya. The court on January 6 had asked Swami Prasad to appear on January 12, and when he failed to appear, the warrant was issued. Reportedly, this is not a new arrest warrant against the ex-UP labour minister. The warrant was already issued, but the accused had taken a stay on it from the High Court since 2016.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP

On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. In his resignation letter, he said, "As Minister of Labour and Services and Coordination, I have discharged responsibility with great concentration even in the face of adversity and ideology, but I resign from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh because of the grossly neglectful attitude of Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium scale traders."

Welcoming Maurya's decisions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that there will be a revolution of social justice and change in 2022l. The ex-BJP leader's entry into SP is likely to boost the party's appeal among non-Yadav OMCs in the Uttar Pradesh Elections which is being conducted in seven phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of results will take place on March 10.