SP-RLD Workers, Leaders Fall As Railing Leading To Stage Collapses; Video Goes Viral

In an embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, the railing of the stairs leading to the state set up at the alliance's public rally venue in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh collapsed. In the incident, no injuries were reported. As per the video going viral, the railing of the stairs likely crumbled due to overcrowing. The clip also shows speakers falling on some people when they are trying to get off the stage.

#WATCH Railing of the stairs leading to the stage set up at Samajwadi Party & Rashtriya Lok Dal's public rally venue in UP's Aligarh collapses; No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/1jGMOfqm76 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav skips Aligarh rally after wife tests COVID positive

The SP-RLD planned the rally on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Akhilesh Yadav also demanded ex-PM to be conferred with Bharat Ratna for devoting all of his life to farmers and the country. Meanwhile, Yadav was going to attend the Aligarh rally. However, he had to drop the plans after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wished the joint rally of SP-RLD in Iglas immense success.

"Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution. Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Attaching his negative RT-PCR certificate, Akhilesh's wife and former SP MP Dimple Yadav said that she is fully vaccinated and is not showing any symptoms yet. "I have isolated myself... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested," she had said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, SP and RLD formally announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls and exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be "wiped out" from the state. While Akhilesh Yadav promised to give due rights to farmers, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that the first work after coming to power would construct a memorial of those who died during a protest against now-repealed farm laws.

"The BJP will be wiped out from the state this time. BJP will be driven out ('khadeda') from western Uttar Pradesh and in the eastern part, the party's sun would set forever," Yadav had said.

Image: ANI