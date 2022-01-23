Heating up the UP election campaign, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, shared a song targetting the Yogi Adityanath government. The song - sung by singer Neha Rathore - asks 'what is in UP?', listing all the failures of the UP govt - unemployment, COVID mismanagement, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, police brutality and communalism. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav taunts BJP govt

जनता कहे इंक़लाब बा

यूपी में बदलाव बा…

ठाठा बाबा का

अबके बंटाधार बा…



डबल इंजन के

फुस्स सरकार बा

आपस मा सर फुटव्वल

जूतम पैजार बा…



अबके झूठ के फूलवा का

बगीचा उजाड़ बा…

बाइस में बाइसिकल का

चौचक भौकाल बा… pic.twitter.com/xuKi91uvFg — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 22, 2022

In retaliation, BJP answered with a song 'UP mein ee ba (This is what is in UP)'. The song features a woman listing the Yogi govt's achievements such as - Cash disbursal to farmers, free ration, crackdown on goons, bulldozing illegal houses of mafia and Central schemes like gas connection, toilet construction, free vaccines. The saffron party has begun its massive digital campaign eyeing Yogi Adityanath's re-election.

EC's poll rally ban extended till January 31

On Saturday, the Election Commission extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the revised order of the EC, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till the end of January. On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 has been permitted from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. The number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning has also been increased from 5 to 10.

UP 'CM Faces' in poll fray

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. While he has now chosen Karhal, he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat - his home constituency. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Facing him, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced that he will contest against Adityanath for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'declared' herself as Congress' CM face, only to retract it mere hours later. Speaking to the media, the Congress general secretary contended that she was "irritated" after being asked the same question multiple times. It is also unclear if Vadra will contest polls as she has never done so till date.