SP To Hold Mega Rally With All Allies On Jan 2; Akhilesh-Shivpal To Share Stage: Sources

Intensifying his campaign for Uttar Pradesh polls, Akhilesh Yadav is set to rally along with uncle Shivpal Yadav on January 2, reported sources on Tuesday. All SP allies will reportedly be present at SP headquarters and attend the massive event chaired by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav - Shivpal Yadav to rally together

Moreover, sources report that office-bearers of all the parties involved in the alliance will attend the meeting along with SP's president, Vice President, and office bearers of all the wings. All allies will also do programs with Akhilesh Yadav in many districts, say sources. SP has allied with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP.

Recently, Akhilesh Yadav patched up ties with estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav and allied with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Shivpal Yadav has stated that PSPL will not merge with its alliance partner Samajwadi Party, backing Akhilesh as CM. The seat-sharing is yet to be finalised as Shivpal Yadav aims to fight on 100 seats.

In 2016, Akhilesh Yadav had faced a massive family feud - with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over who will take over the party's reins from patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then-SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had sided with his brother- Shivpal, throwing out then-CM Akhilesh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for releasing a separate list of 235 candidates for the 2017 polls, countering his father's 325 candidate-list. Later, Akhilesh was reinstated, who promptly threw out his uncle and replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief.

UP Poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.