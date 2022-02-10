SP Worker Clarifies On Video Of Him 'misbehaving' With Burqa-clad Woman: ‘She’s My Sister’

Amounting to outraging the modesty of a woman, on Wednesday a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, identified as Mohammad Jainud, was held accountable for misbehaving with a female walking past a street. A day prior to the Uttar Pradesh election wherein 58 Assembly seats have gone on poll across 11 districts in western UP, a party worker of former CM Akhilesh Yadav's SP was caught on camera sticking a label on the lady's back, with no clear on implied consent.

In the video that went viral on social media platforms, a woman wearing a burqa is seen strolling through a busy lane when Jainud stuck an SP poster, with Akhilesh Yadav's image, on the back of her apparel. While the woman's vivid reluctance is visible in the video, the SP associate had the audacity to touch her space and body with no prior consent. Additionally, the video shows the man following the female in a bid to stick the label discreetly.

"Video uploaded to spoil Samajwadi Party's image'

Subsequently, the man caught the attention of critics, netizens and upon being questioned by ANI, he justified himself saying, "We are sister and brother and we were campaigning for Samajwadi Party. I did it just for fun. A video was uploaded on social media to spoil the party's image."

Lucknow: Viral video shows a man putting a sticker on the back of a burqa-clad woman



"We are sister & brother and were campaigning for Samajwadi Party. I did it just for fun. A video was uploaded on social media to spoil the party's image," says the man, Mohammad Jainud

'We're making fun of each other'

Moreover, the lady clad in a burqa in the video, identified as Shabbo, went ahead to tell reporters that it was done in humour and the moment was rather 'fun'. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Jainud is my younger brother. We were campaigning for the Samajwadi Party together & were making fun of each other. I was not harmed in any way during the incident. People from BJP are trying to create a huge issue out of it."

Jainud is my younger brother. We were campaigning for the Samajwadi Party together & were making fun of each other. I was not harmed in any way during the incident. People from BJP are trying to create a huge issue out of it: Shabbo, the burqa-clad woman seen in the video

Netizens had varied responses to the incident; while few said the clarification was an 'honest confession', others deemed their statements as 'damage control'.

Notably, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur raised strong objections to the 'black exploit of the red hat'. Red hat denotes the Akhilesh Yadav-run Samajwadi Party. Thakur took to Twitter and shared, "This is the black exploit of the red hat. Watch the misbehaviour of an SP leader with a woman walking on the road… Wherever you are filled with such minds, Why did UP go with them?"