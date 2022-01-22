SP's Azam Khan Moves SC Seeking Interim Bail To Participate In UP Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party stalwart and former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh has knocked on the door of the Supreme Court seeking interim bail. In his plea, the Rampur MP sought bail to be able to participate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. He alleged that the state is delaying the prosecution against him so that he can't participate in the upcoming polls.

"The State has adopted all means available to purposefully delay the proceedings in these remaining three Bail Applications so as to ensure that the Petitioner is incarcerated during the State Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in the State of UP from 10.02.2022 to 07.03.2022 and cannot join in the election campaign for his party," the plea said.

Azam Khan, who has been booked in more than 100 cases is still in prison. He has been granted bail in most of these cases. The Samajwadi Party leader's son Abdullah who was booked n 43 cases, was granted bail recently while Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen was granted bail in December 2020.

Azam Khan was arrested along with his son and wife in February 2020 in various cases of land grabbing, encroachment and providing fake birth certificates.

Azam Khan's son released from jail; says 'father still in custody, judiciary only hope'

Abdullah Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail last week. Also a Samajwadi Party leader, Abdullah had won from the Suar seat in the 2017 Assembly polls and was detained later in various cases including the case of providing a fake birth certificate. His assembly membership was annulled after he was convicted in a fake birth certificate case.

After his release, he said that his father Azam Khan is being framed and the Yogi Adityanath government has made immense efforts to keep him behind bars. Expressing hope in the judicial system, he said, “I just have faith in the judiciary, courts will give us justice.”

He also asserted faith in Samajwadi Party and said that the party will emerge victorious in assembly polls. Targeting BJP, Abdullah said, "the people of the state are fed up with unemployment, lack of development, and the pain this government has caused to them and on March 10, the Samajwadi Party will rise to power."

Image: ANI