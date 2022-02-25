SP's Dimple Yadav & Jaya Bachchan Rally In Sirathu For Pallavi Patel: '3 Bahus Seek Vote'

Kicking off her first rally this poll season, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife - Dimple Yadav along with SP's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan rallied in Kaushambi's Sirathu for SP candidate Pallavi Patel on Friday. Touting that three 'bahus' (daughters-in-law) were appealing to voters, Yadav termed Patel as 'Sirathu's bahu', Bachchan as 'Allahabad's bahu' and herself as 'Uttar Pradesh's bahu'. Sirathu goes to polls on Sunday - 27 February and results will be declared on March 10.

"The people of Sirathu have been cheated but Sirathu's daughter-in-law (Patel) knows how to run a family and will take your responsibility. This time three daughters-in-law have come to you - Sirathu's daughter-in-law Pallavi Patel, Allahabad's daughter-in-law Jaya Bachchan ji and Uttar Pradesh's daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav," said Yadav. Pallavi Patel - Apna Dal (S) Anupriya Patel's elder sister is pitted against UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for the Sirathu seat.

She also promised - Rs 1500 monthly to poor women, 33% job reservation for women, Rs 36,000 to girls passing 12th std exams, 3 free cylinders to each household - if voted to power in UP. On the other hand, Bachchan lashed out at the Centre saying, " I've been a Parliamentarian for 15 yrs, still am. They never said anything on women's security when they weren't in power & today they say no security. Such people are 'fekuchand'. They say nothing besides lies".

UP Phase-4 elections

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats went to polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. 624 candidates were in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) won 1 seat. The voter turnout stood at 57.45% as of 5 PM.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.