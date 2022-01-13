Swami Prasad Maurya To Meet Akhilesh Yadav On Jan 14; Says 'Lucknow Tornado Will Ruin BJP'

Days after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swami Prasad Maurya announced that he will be officially meeting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday. Underlining that an announcement of his joining SP will be made after the meeting, Maurya said that the 'tornado' emerging from Lucknow will 'ruin' the BJP. Talking about the numbers of the BJP before 2017, which was confined to single and double digits, he claimed that in 2022, it will be brought down to the same.

"Backward classes, Dalits, farmers, unemployed youth- for the injustices they did to all of them, they will receive a befitting answer. We will teach them a lesson," Maurya said, adding that over 35 people from the BJP were there today, and more will join tomorrow. "We have all pledged to remove the BJP," he added.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP, joins SP

In his resignation letter sent to the Uttar Pradesh Governor, Swami Prasad Maurya wrote, "Sir, in the Cabinet of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Coordination, I discharged my responsibilities with utmost attention in spite of adverse circumstances and different ideology. But I am resigning from the Cabinet of Uttar Pradesh due to the gross negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium enterprises traders."

Soon thereafter, Samajwadi Party congratulated and welcomed Swami. Taking to his official Twitter handle, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Welcome to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and to all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him to the SP. There will be a revolution in social justice. There will be a change in 2022."

In another tweet, Yadav said that this time all 'the oppressed, downtrodden, oppressed, neglected' will be united, and over BJP's 'exclusive' politics, there is going to be the victory of Samajwadi Party's 'inclusive' politics.

As per sources, Akhilesh Yadav's party has promised to give a ticket to Maurya's son Ashok from Unchahar in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Resignations rock BJP camp

In the past three days, nine MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party out of which eight are expected to formally join Samajwadi Party on January 14. To begin with, key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet and was welcomed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav into the party fold. Four more BJP MLAs in the Maurya camp - Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar - put in their papers, along with BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana.

UP Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned citing the alleged neglect of the backward classes and Dalits by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the Assembly election to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.