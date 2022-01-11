Swami Prasad Maurya's Move To Join SP 'political Suicide', Says UP Min Nand Gopal Gupta

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta hit out at Swami Prasad Maurya for resigning from the state cabinet in order to join Samajwadi Party. The UP Minister termed Mauriya's decision a "political suicide" while calling Akhilesh Yadav's a sinking boat.

"@SwamiPMaurya ji joining SP is like a "disastrous opposite intellect"! @yadavakhilesh The sinking boat ride will prove to be a suicide decision like political suicide for Swami Prasad ji! BJP is the name of the ideology which considers the nation as paramount!" Gupta said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, speaking to Republic, said, "When Swami Prasad Maurya joined BJP he had said that the saffron party works for the poor and the backward classes. The BJP government has taken various steps for the poor and backward classes. Now, he has to think if he is against poor."

Taking to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to Swami Prasad to not take a hasty decision as it can be "wrong" and urged him to "sit and talk".

"Respected Swami Prasad Maurya Ji has what reasons, I do not know. I appeal to him to sit and talk, hasty decisions often prove to be wrong," the Deputy CM tweeted.

Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP

In a big jolt to BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, senior leader and party's prominent OBC face Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned as a minister and joined the Samajwadi Party. Two BJP MLAs- Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari) and Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur)- have also quit the party.

Speaking to Republic, SP Maurya claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government is neglecting the youth and backward classes. He added the 2022 assembly polls results will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya.

"I have sounded an alarm by resigning. There is a pain of 5 years behind this decision as the unemployed were made fun of and the treatment with Dalits, other backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium enterprises traders by the current Yogi leadership is the reason I resigned. 2022 election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya"

Sp chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Swami Prasad to his party and said that this time all the oppressed, downtrodden, neglected will be united and there will be a revolution of the Samajwadi Party's respect politics against BJP's divisive and insulting politics.