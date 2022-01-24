As Congress backtracks from its 'support' to Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, he spoke to Republic TV on Monday, questioned why 'Muslims couldn't support someone?'. Taken aback by Congress' backtracking, he said that 'he had the right to vote his choice'. Khan - an Islamic cleric and the National President Ittihad-e-Millat Council, pledged his support to Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls in the presence of UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu.

Tauqeer Raza: 'Can't Muslims support someone?'

"I don't know what anyone has said. Are Muslims not permitted to even support anyone? I have supported congress as per my right. Can Muslims not even think of the nation's betterment? Empowering Congress is the need of the hour. If Cong will not accept support, I have the right to vote as per my choice. Why does BJP have so much problem with me supporting Congress?," asked Khan.

Khan had recently stirred a controversy, claiming that the terrorists who were killed in the Batla House encounter were 'martyrs'. Addressing a press conference, Khan claimed, "I had contributed to Congress' win in 2009 election. Those who were killed in the Batla House encounter are martyrs. Not only in Uttar Pradesh, but Priyanka & Rahul are also needed in the whole country as they are real secularists".

Shocked at Khan's statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "What Tauqeer Raza has said today is objectionable. Tauqeer Raza and Congress share the same ideology. Congress party should clarify their stance on this". Recently, Khan had a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he will not contest from his party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, throwing his support to Congress.

Moreover, in the wake of Khan's statement on Batla encounter terrorists, Congress leader Rashid Alvi claimed that Congress has not yet accepted his support. Alvi said, "He has extended support, but we have not taken any support from Tauqeer Raza Khan".

Khan had previously stoked controversy when he 'warned Hindus' as Muslim youth were angered. He claimed that if he lost control over Muslim youths, 'Hindus will find no place to hide'.