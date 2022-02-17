Last Updated:

TMC & RLD Slam BJP MLA's 'will Bulldoze Those Who Don't For BJP' Quip; Urge PM To Comment

Shocked at BJP MLA Raja Singh's threat to 'bulldoze' people who failed to vote for BJP, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday, questioned if the PM will comment

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Mahua Moitra

IMAGE: ANI


Shocked at BJP MLA Raja Singh's threat to 'bulldoze' people who failed to vote for BJP, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday, questioned if the PM will comment on it. Similarly, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary shared a photo of RLD supporters riding JCB bulldozers saying 'That is our ride'. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is currently underway with results on March 10.

TMC & RLD react to BJP MLA's 'bulldozer' threat

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh threatened the people of UP to vote for his party, otherwise will be 'bulldozed' - alluding to Yogi Adityanath's common remark. He lamented that second phase saw a rise in polling in certain areas which were SP-RLD bastions, urging Hindus to vote in third pase of polls. He summed up his threat saying 'if you want to stay in Uttar Pradesh, you have to say 'Yogi, Yogi'. Otherwise, you have to flee Uttar Pradesh'.

READ | Telangana CM jumps to Rahul Gandhi's defence; dares BJP to sack Assam CM Himanta Sarma

"After the election, the areas where people don't support Yogi Ji will be identified. And you what the JCBs and bulldozers will be used for! I want to tell those traitors of Uttar Pradesh who want that Yogi Ji shouldn't become the CM again- if you want to stay in Uttar Pradesh, you have to say 'Yogi, Yogi'. Otherwise, you have to flee Uttar Pradesh," claimed Singh. The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to him, asking him to explain  why action should not be taken against him.

Throughout his poll campaign, Adityanath has flaunted his govt's crackdown on illegal properties - often bulldozing them. In one such rally, he accused the SP govt for allowing gangsters to erect illegal houses on government lands. Vowing that such acts do not work under his regime, he said, 'Sometimes there is a need to give a direct answer by not doing too much politicisation'. In response, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav suggested that 'BJP should keep its election symbol bulldozer'.

READ | Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh threatens UP voters; slapped with showcause notice by EC

UP Poll campaign

BJP is fighting along with allies Nishad Party and  Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like  Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.

READ | SP govt necessary to remove 'bull and bulldozer' from UP: Akhilesh Yadav
READ | Yogi Adityanath claims 'Bulldozer provided 1 cr jobs to youths in UP'; explains how
Tags: Mahua Moitra, PM Modi, T Raja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND