While voting for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 is currently underway, BJP leader Uma Bharti has appealed to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to cast his vote after it was confirmed that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief will not be able to cast his vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections begins on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharti said that he is a youth leader and thus needs to establish the importance of voting among the young people through his own example.

Further urging him to not miss the elections, she said, "Overcome all of your obstacles and do cast your vote."

प्रिय जयंत, मैं टीवी की ख़बरों में देख रही हूँ कि आप कुछ कारणों से अपने मतदान केंद्र पर वोट डालने नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। आप एक युवा नेता हैं, युवाओं के बीच में मतदान के महत्व को अपने उदाहरण के द्वारा स्थापित करिए। हर बाधा को पार कर, वोट डालने जाइए। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 10, 2022

In another response from BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, he also took a jibe at Chaudhary and remarked that he has abandoned the idea of winning and the people won't consider RLD when the chief himself is not serious about casting his vote. "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending?", Malviya questioned.

How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn’t serious about casting his vote? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 10, 2022

Apart from that, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi also reacted to Jayant Chaudhary's decision to not cast his vote. Calling it a very "unfortunate thing", he proclaimed that Chaudhary has accepted defeat. "He does not follow what he appeals to the public and now campaigning is more important than voting for him", he added.

RLD chief will not cast his vote in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1

Earlier in the day, as quoted by ANI, Rashtriya Lok Dal informed that party chief Jayant Chaudhary who is a voter of the Mathura region will be not able to cast his vote on Thursday because of an election rally. Notably, Chaudhary had earlier made an appeal to the people to come out in large numbers and further cast their votes to elect a government that would fulfill their aspirations.

In a video shared through the party's official Twitter handle, he requested every single individual to go step out of the houses and utilise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday where votes were cast for 58 seats of the 403 constituencies. As a part of the first phase, voting is underway in 11 districts including Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Image: PTI