Last Updated:

UP elections | Uma Bharti Urges Jayant Chaudhary To Cast Vote As He Prioritises Campaigning Over Polling

While voting for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Election is currently underway, BJP leader Uma Bharti has appealed to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to cast vote.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Uma Bharti

Image: PTI


While voting for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 is currently underway, BJP leader Uma Bharti has appealed to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to cast his vote after it was confirmed that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief will not be able to cast his vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections begins on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharti said that he is a youth leader and thus needs to establish the importance of voting among the young people through his own example. 

Further urging him to not miss the elections, she said, "Overcome all of your obstacles and do cast your vote."

In another response from BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, he also took a jibe at Chaudhary and remarked that he has abandoned the idea of winning and the people won't consider RLD when the chief himself is not serious about casting his vote. "How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending?", Malviya questioned. 

READ | 'Shows your faith in Democracy': BJP takes a dig at Jayant Chaudhary for not casting vote

Apart from that, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi also reacted to Jayant Chaudhary's decision to not cast his vote. Calling it a very "unfortunate thing", he proclaimed that Chaudhary has accepted defeat. "He does not follow what he appeals to the public and now campaigning is more important than voting for him", he added. 

READ | Free country from all fears, come out and vote in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1: Rahul Gandhi to people

RLD chief will not cast his vote in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1

Earlier in the day, as quoted by ANI, Rashtriya Lok Dal informed that party chief Jayant Chaudhary who is a voter of the Mathura region will be not able to cast his vote on Thursday because of an election rally. Notably, Chaudhary had earlier made an appeal to the people to come out in large numbers and further cast their votes to elect a government that would fulfill their aspirations. 

READ | Mathura Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Elections Results

In a video shared through the party's official Twitter handle, he requested every single individual to go step out of the houses and utilise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday where votes were cast for 58 seats of the 403 constituencies. As a part of the first phase, voting is underway in 11 districts including Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. 

READ | UP elections Phase-1: 'BJP fights on development, not Mandir issue', avers Pankaj Singh

Image: PTI

READ | UP Election 2022 voting percentage: Check district-wise vote percentage for phase 1 polls
Tags: Uma Bharti, Jayant Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Election
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND