UP: SP Candidate Abdullah Khan Booked For Allegedly Violating Election Code & COVID Norms

An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan on Saturday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocol in Rampur's Tanda village. Abdullah Azam is contesting the Assembly election from the Suar constituency on an SP ticket.

The FIR was lodged after a video had gone viral in which Abdullah Azam was seen “violating the model code of conduct” and COVID-19 norms after a huge crowd had gathered at the place. The Tanda Police was able to identify a few people seen in the video and registered the case against Abdullah Azam and 25 others.

Abdullah Khan claims 'Police can shoot me'

Earlier on Friday, Abdullah Azam Khan fearmongered that the policemen protecting him may 'shoot him'. Expressing helplessness, the ex-SP MLA said that he was fighting alone against two BJP governments and the police.

"You have officers with you, Police with you, two governments with you. I'm alone, I have no one with me. I don't even trust the Policemen who are with me, they can shoot me. They're not deployed for my security but for my recce," he alleged.

On January 15, Abdullah Azam, against whom 43 criminal cases were registered, was released from Sitaur jail where he had been lodged since February 2020 on various charges, including cheating and forgery.

Abdullah and his mother - Tazeen Fatma, were jailed along with Azam Khan in connection to a fraudulent allotment of the government land. Later, Abdullah and his mother were granted bail in that case but Abdullah remained imprisoned for allegedly faking his birth certificate - which led to his dismissal as an MLA.

On being released from jail, Abdullah Khan claimed that his father had been detained for 1.5 years for cases 'framed' by the Yogi government. The senior Samajwadi Party leader has been lodged in Sitapur prison for the past 23 months with over 70 FIRs lodged against him in various police stations in Rampur.

Meanwhile, both Abdullah and his mother Tazeen Fatma have filed their affidavits from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district - which goes to polls on February 14 during the second phase of the UP polls. Additionally, Azam Khan has also filed nominations to contest the Rampur Assembly constituency, of which he is an MP.