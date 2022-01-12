UP BJP MLA Vinay Shakya Rubbishes 'kidnapping' Claims Made By Daughter; Set To Join SP

After the Auraiya Police rejected Riya Shakya's allegation that her father and BJP legislator Vinay Shakya was kidnapped, the leader himself has now refuted the claims. Vinay Shakya on Wednesday, spoke to reporters and rubbished the claims about his purported kidnapping and said that he will join the Samajwadi Party. Opposing all claims made by his daughter Riya Shakya, Vinay Shakya said that he was with Swami Prasad Maurya is set to join the SP. The event finds significance as it comes ahead of the UP elections.

On Tuesday, a video of Riya Shakya had gone viral on social media, in which she claimed that her father was 'kidnapped'. She had claimed that the BJP MLA was forcibly taken to Lucknow by her uncle for 'personal politics'. However, Auraiya SP Abhishek Verma had refuted the same and revealed that he had spoken to the BJP leader who assured him that he was safe and at his Etawah residence. According to the IPS officer, Riya Shakya's complaint was influenced by a family dispute. Now, the leader himself has quashed the claims.

Vinay’s brother Devesh spoke to the media and slammed the leader’s daughter for making claims against him. “He is her father but he is also my brother. We have grown up together and we have no problems between us,” Devesh Shakya said. Earlier on Tuesday, state minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the BJP and joined the SP, following which several other leaders announced their quitting from the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, while speaking about the incident Auraiya SP Abhishek Verma had remarked, "Today, the police found a viral video on social media in which MLA Vinay Shakya's daughter Riya Shakya alleged that MLA Vinay Shakya has been forcefully taken to Lucknow by his brother Devesh Shakya and their mother. The police investigated this. I personally spoke to the MLA via video call. It was found that he is with his family members at his Etawah residence in Shanti Colony.”

Swami Prasad Maurya's exit stuns BJP

A prominent OBC leader, Swami Prasad Maurya had joined the saffron party in the presence of the then BJP president Amit Shah on August 8, 2016, after serving in BSP for two decades. This was perceived as a big boost to BJP ahead of the 2017 UP Assembly polls owing to the fact that he was the Leader of Opposition from 2012 to 2016. After BJP swept the election by winning a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, Maurya was immediately inducted into UP's Council of Ministers. Roshan Lal Verma (Shahjahanpur), Brijesh Prajapati (Banda) and Bhagwati Sagar (Kanpur) were among others who joined the SP on Tuesday.

