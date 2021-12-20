UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Smartphones, Tablets To One Crore Final Year Students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that the State government will provide free smartphones and tablets to roughly one crore final year students. As the state readies for assembly elections to be held next year, CM Yogi stated that the first phase of the initiative will commence on December 25, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

An official statement released on Monday stated that one lakh smartphones and tablets would be handed to final year students at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The move comes days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made a veiled attack against CM Yogi by accusing him of not understanding how to operate a laptop, as per the PTI.

60,000 cellphones and 40,000 tablets to the youths on Dec 25

The statement further revealed that these free smartphones and tablets will be handed over to the student so that they can become more tech-savvy. Final-year MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, as well as MTech students, among many others, are among the beneficiaries, according to the statement. Furthermore, on December 25, a significant number of students, mostly girls, from every district in the state will attend the program. On the occasion, CM Yogi would hand over 60,000 cellphones and 40,000 tablets to the youths, reads the statement.

According to PTI, Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Electronics, stated, "More than 38 lakh youths have registered themselves on the Digi Shakti Portal. Further registration is going on." The state government has placed orders for the supply of smartphones and tablets with manufacturers such as Lava, Samsung, and Acer. According to the statement, the firms will submit them by December 24.

In the first phase of the purchase order for smartphones and tablets worth Rs 2,035 crore in total was issued. According to the statement, orders have been given for 10.50 lakh cellphones at a cost of Rs 10,740 each and 7.20 lakh tablets at a cost of Rs 12,606 each.

'Baba chief minister does not know how to operate them': Samajwadi Party Chief

As mentioned earlier, the technology aid for students from UP govt comes days after SP's Akhilesh Yadav had made a scathing attack against CM Yogi by saying “Even people in the villages have started using mobile phones and they know how to use them. But our Baba chief minister does not know how to operate them.” He went on to say that the UP CM is not providing computers to youths because he himself does not know how to use one. He further claimed that the laptops distributed under the SP administration are still operational today.

