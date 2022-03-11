UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tenders Resignation To Guv Patel As 1st Term Comes To Conclusion

A day after the monumental electoral triumph in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow as his first tenure came to its conclusion. According to Republic TV's sources, Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time before Holi, which is likely to take place on March 14 or 15. Meanwhile, the oathtaking ceremony will have in attendance, PM Narendra Modi, BJP top brass leaders and other CMs of NDA-ruled states, as per sources

Notably, by ensuring a second term as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx. Prior to CM Yogi, no formers CMs of the state have ever managed to secure a second consecutive term in nearly four decades. Yogi Adityanath won from the Gorakhpur constituency by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, beating SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes. Meanwhile, as speculated earlier, Yogi Adityanath will not be travelling to New Delhi on Friday.

BJP sweeps Uttar Pradesh election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. With this, it has become the first political party in the history of the state to return to power for a consecutive second tenure. The counting of votes to elect the 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh assembly concluded on Thursday and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency by a huge margin of more than 1 lakh votes. While initial trends had already predicted a victory for the BJP, the party is now set to form a government in the state with 255 seats after significant rise in the party's vote share to 41.29% in comparison to 39.67% in the 2017 assembly elections.

In his victory speech on Thursday evening, Yogi Adityanath had extended his gratitude to PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. Lambasting contender Samajwadi Party, he had stated, "When we were fighting COVID-19, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have rejected dynasty politics and paved the way for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues."

Image: ANI