UP CM Yogi Reveals Tikait Thanked Him When Farm Laws Were Introduced, Later Took A U-turn

In a massive revelation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that the Tikait family had visited him personally in Lucknow and had thanked the Modi government when the Farm Laws were first introduced in 2020. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the Tikait family had visited him in Lucknow and had expressed how they wanted a reform like this since 1993.

Welcoming the rollback of Farm laws, he said, "Prime Minister had said he wanted to bring laws in the interest of the farmers and now the country has withdrawn in the same interest. This is a big thing. I thought that after this move, all farmer unions would have ended the movement respecting the word of the Prime Minister."

"I remember when the three Farm Laws were introduced, the Tikait family were the first who welcomed the Farm laws. They came to Lucknow, met me personally, and had said that Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait wanted to introduce these laws in 1993. They said we welcome this with our hears. They have said this," he added.

The UP CM further stated that when several non-farmer activists and elements introduced the protest, the movement turned 'anti-India' and 'anti-BJP' like the CAA and Abrogation of Article 370. "The unfortunate thing is that these farmer unions, amongst which several are not even farmers caused an issue. When did Hannan Mollah, Yogendra Yadav become farmers, what do they know about farming? They lead every movement that is anti-BJP and anti-India. From CAA-NRC, Abrogation of Article 370, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, all these people came to oppose everything. These kinds of faces invaded the farmers' protest. So PM took this back in the national interest," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Centre has passed the 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' to repeal all three agricultural reforms. The bill will be introduced in the legislative agenda for the Lok Sabha's winter session. Meanwhile, refusing to end the farmers' protest, Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced that on November 29, 500 farmers will arrive in Delhi on 30 tractors. Speaking to ANI he said, "We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP)."