Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections and amounting to an embarrassment to INC, on Thursday UP Congress candidate Farah Naeem from the Shekhupur Assembly constituency in Badaun district resigned from the party. The dissociation comes to the fore over offensive and indecent remarks passed by the party's district president Onkar Singh.

Inculpating the UP Congress President of resorting to iniquitous character shaming, Naeem said to ANI, "Congress Party district president Onkar Singh said Muslim women should not get a ticket and that I'm a characterless woman."

"Because of Priyanka Gandhi, I was in the party and will continue to fight for the rights of women but I'm compelled to leave the party because of people like Onkar Singh," she added.

Naeem had a ticket from the Shekhupur Assembly seat ahead of the upcoming UP elections but has refused to contest from the Congress party over lewd comments passed by the head of the Party in Uttar Pradesh. The state where Priyanka Gandhi has been adamant on her women-empowerment campaign- 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'.

'Women are not safe in Congress district unit': Naeem

Further, she said that females are not safe in the district unit of Badaun and mentioned that Congress is required to amass votes from each community of the society and not just one.

Condemning Singh over his callousness in passing lowly statements, she said, "Females are not safe in the Badaun unit of the party. The work that I have put in for my candidature and fought to get the ticket to contest the elections, Onkar Singh maligned my character to stop it. He said that Muslim women should not be given tickets. Congress needs the votes of every section and community of the society."

Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' goes for a toss in UP Congress

Upon being asked about Singh's statements and allegations made against her which compelled Naeem to resign, she affirmed there were plenty of such statements. "He did not leave any stone unturned to stop me, he threatened me, he made every attempt to stop my ticket. So, If people like Onkar Singh are present in the Unit, I will not contest the elections. I resign from Congress party as well," she underlined.

However, Naeem added that she would continue to work towards women and fight for their rights too.

"There have been talks that I do not have enough money to survive. The second allegation he made is that I am characterless. He has made several allegations that have pained and hurt me but I have decided that since I am a girl, I can continue fighting. I will not break. I will continue to stand everywhere and will support those who are unsafe and even alone," she asserted.

While praising Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon campaign for women in Uttar Pradesh, she said she will continue fighting for women's rights because she is inspired by the cause and its slogan.