Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday snubbed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's chopper allegations, asking him to 'end the drama'. Taking to Twitter, the BJP Minister jibed that there was no need for the ruling government to stop his chopper or alliance since the public had already put a stop to him in 2014.

"Mr. Akhilesh Yadav ji, there is no need to stop you and your alliance, the public decided to stop it in 2014, which is still in place, stop the gimmicks and count the votes on March 10, prepare to go to Saifai on March 11, they are ready to make you reach Meerut in 40 minutes, not in 4 hours," tweeted Keshav Prasad Maurya.

BJP not allowing my Helicopter to fly: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter has been detained in Delhi, preventing him from flying to Muzaffarnagar. Yadav claimed that an hour ago a top BJP leader flew out of Delhi to the same destination. The ex-UP CM was scheduled to hold a joint press conference with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at Muzaffarnagar in the afternoon.

Later, he tweeted confirming that he had been allowed to depart remarking that the day would go down in the 'history of socialist struggle'. "Abuse of power is a sign of the people losing… This day will also be recorded in the history of socialist struggle! We are going to take a historic flight of victory," he tweeted.

Leaders of the SP, and RLD had also tweeted on the development, backing the former UP Minister. It is pertinent to mention here that the SP chief's allegations come in the wake of BJP's offer to Chaudhary for a post-poll alliance. RLD - which has allied with SP, was offered by Home Minister Amit Shah to ally with them after the 2022 polls. Shah, who met with miffed Jat leaders to appease the community which spearheaded the farmers' protest, claimed that the Chaudhary scion was on the wrong path and that 'Jats will speak to him'.

The upcoming UP elections will be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.