In a big jolt to BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, senior leader and party's prominent OBC face Swami Prasad Maurya has quit as a Minister and joined Samajwadi Party. Reacting to this development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to Prasad that hasty decisions can be "wrong" and urged him to 'sit and talk'.

"Respected Swami Prasad Maurya ji has what reasons, I do not know. I appeal to him to sit and talk, hasty decisions often prove to be wrong," the Deputy CM tweeted.

आदरणीय स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य जी ने किन कारणों से इस्तीफा दिया है मैं नहीं जानता हूँ उनसे अपील है कि बैठकर बात करें जल्दबाजी में लिये हुये फैसले अक्सर गलत साबित होते हैं — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, speaking to Republic, said, "When Swami Prasad Maurya joined BJP he had said that the saffron party works for the poor and the backward classes. The BJP government has taken various steps for the poor and backward classes. Now, he has to think if he is against poor."

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia also expressed his unhappiness over Swami Prasad Maurya and compared him with "darkness" while calling Keshav Prasad Maurya "Sun".

Congress' Rashid Alvi has also reacted to the development. "When the boat starts to capsizes then everyone aboard starts to leave it. This is a signal that any among of hate CM Yogi Adityanath spreads, his time has come to leave. I think he had said right that fight is between 80% and 20%. 80% votes will go against him and hardly they will get 20%," he said.

UP Minister, 2 MLAs quit BJP

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Two BJP MLAs - Bhagwati Prasad Sagar (Bilhaur) and Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari)- have also resigned from the party.

Maurya, who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment and Coordination, claimed that he resigned due to the Yogi Adityanath government's attitude against Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youths and traders. "Dozens of MLAs will resign in the coming days," he claimed.

Taking to the microblogging site, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Swami Prasad Maurya to his party. In another tweet, with the #BJPover hashtag, he said, "This time all the oppressed, downtrodden, oppressed, neglected will be united and there will be a revolution of SP's all respect politics against BJP's divisive and insulting politics. 'Mela hobe' of positive politics by matching everyone in twenty-one! It will be a historic defeat for BJP!"