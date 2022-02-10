As polling began in phase one of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched an online war against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Akhilesh Yadav's SP has seemingly tweeted over 19 times since the morning complaining about various issues ranging from long queues in voting booths to EVMs not working. Take a jibe at these complaints Vidhan Parishad member and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Abhi voting ka aadha din bhi nahi hua hai aur vipaksh ne apni poori haar maan li hai, apne booth pe sannata dekh EVM ko dosh dena shuru ho gaya (It's not even half a day of voting yet and the opposition has conceded complete defeat... Seeing the silence at your booths, the EVMs have started getting blamed!)"

अभी वोटिंग का आधा दिन भी नहीं हुआ है और विपक्ष ने अपनी पूरी हार मान ली है…



— Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) February 10, 2022

Samajwadi Party made several tweets where they said, "Agra Zille ki baah vidhansabha-94, booth number 236 par aadhe ghante se EVM kharab hai. Voting rooki hai chunaav aayog kripya sangyaan lete hue karyavaahi kare.(EVM is defective for half an hour at booth number 236, Bah Vidhan Sabha-94 of Agra district. Voting has stopped, the Election Commission please take cognizance and ensure action.)" There were several more tweets where they claimed people are facing difficulties and it is being purposely done.

Samajwadi Party CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav tweeted from his personal account asking the election commission to take necessary wherever required, 'Smooth and fair' voting is their biggest responsibility, he added."Chunnav aayog se appeal hai aur sath hi apeksha haiki jaha bhi EVM kharab ya jaanboojkar matdaan dheeme karae jaane ke aarop lag rahe hai, unn matdaan kendro par wo tatkaalyathochit karyavaai karo. 'suucharu aur nishpaksh matdaan' chunaav aayog ki sabse badi zimmedaari hai

(There is an appeal to the Election Commission and at the same time it is expected that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down the polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations.'Smooth and fair voting' is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission," he tweeted.

चुनाव आयोग से अपील है और साथ ही ये अपेक्षा है कि जहां भी EVM ख़राब होने या जानबूझकर मतदान धीमे कराए जाने के आरोप लग रहे हैं, उन मतदान केंद्रों पर वो तत्काल यथोचित कार्रवाई करे।



@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/FK6nab7i52 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1

Fates of nearly 623 candidates of different parties and some individuals of 58 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh are being locked in the EVM as people go out to cast their vote on February 10. In the last legislative assembly polls, 2017 BJP captured 53 seats of the aforesaid 58 constituencies spread 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. the voting for the other phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and SP, some of the key constituencies include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Agra Rural, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

As per data released by the Election Commission till 11.30 IST, February 10, the overall turnout for the 58 seats that have gone to the polls today is 20.03% as of 11 am. Among all constituencies, the seats of Etmadpur (29%) and Ghaziabad (7.37%) have witnessed the highest and lowest voter turnout respectively.