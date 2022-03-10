UP Election 2022: BJP Workers Celebrate As Party Set For 2nd Term With Lead In 270 Seats

The BJP has the majority mark in the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 after securing 270 of the overall 403 seats as things stand. With a second consecutive term seeming inevitable for incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the supporters of BJP were celebrating across the state.

BJP supporters could be seen celebrating their expected victory by cheering Yogi Adityanath's name outside their party office in Lucknow. Moreover, there was also a man holding a bulldozer toy over his head.

The bulldozer became a significant object of debate between the BJP and opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party as the former cited that the bulldozer is working for the development of the state as they are recovering money from mafias and corrupt people, a claim that attracted severe criticism from former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP celebrate Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 in Lucknow

As seen in the video attached outside the party office, the BJP party workers were seen celebrating Holi, assuming that their massive lead in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 would guarantee victory in the state. When asked, one of the workers said that their Holi celebrations will not only last until the end of the day but until 2024, the year when the Lok Sabha Elections are set to take place.

#March10WithArnab | 'Yehi hawa hai, wohi Sapaa hai, Akhilesh bole EVM bewafa hai' chants at BJP party office in Lucknow as BJP set to form a government in Uttar Pradesh again; Tune in #LIVE here -https://t.co/IbgxJ4WZ4V pic.twitter.com/yix6kaRujl — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022

Moreover, there was also a man with a bulldozer toy over his head, an item that has been a symbol of BJP's election campaign. In reference to the Kanpur raid carried out earlier this year, where over Rs 250 crore is believed to have been recovered from perfume trader Piyush Jain, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We used the money for development. The previous government used to do Golmaal (of funds). The bulldozer of Uttar Pradesh is working for the development of the state as well as to recover money from mafias and corrupt people.

His comments were severely criticized by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who said, "Will bulldozer go to the minister's son (Ashish Mishra) who had mowed down farmers with his vehicle? Will the bulldozer go to Lakhimpur?” He further added, "A mafia, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 (Dhananjay Singh), was playing cricket. Will the bulldozer go towards him? Irrespective of the jibes from opposition leaders, it believes that the bulldozer has performed well in the previous term, and incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath will retain his position as the leader of India's largest state.

And that was not it, as there was a party worker who had also got a Trishul to celebrate, as seen in the video attached. The man with the Trishul said that CM Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer has been working extremely well in the state and that the Trishul will help them fight off corruption.