UP Election 2022: BJP's Thumping Victory Is People's Approval Of Modi-Yogi, Says Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lauded the party for the recent triumphs in the Uttar Pradesh election 2022, claiming that the people in the state have accepted the "Modi model of good governance" and added that the states which the BJP party won in the recently concluded counting have also subscribed to PM Modi's model. The Bharatiya Janata Party are currently leading in 269 seats in the biggest state-- Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the party has also done well in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand by being in lead with 30, 20 and 47 seats respectively. It is pertinent to mention that the incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will retain power in the state and become the first CM in the history of Uttar Pradesh to govern it in two consecutive terms.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Naqvi said the BJP's thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and other states is the "people's stamp" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive empowerment of all.

The Union Minister asserted that there was a wave of "pro-incumbency" in Uttar Pradesh while further claiming that the people's mandate in favour of BJP is proof that people voted for "entwined twins of development and good governance". He further added the results of these assembly elections are a crystal clear reflection of this positive change in the political culture.

UP elections and what exit polls predicted

Counting is underway for the 2022 UP elections which were held in seven phases. As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over its rival Samajwadi Party (SP) and has comfortably passed the majority mark. The state of Uttar Pradesh claims an enormous assembly with 403 seats, which makes it the biggest in the country.

According to the P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP-led NDA government will easily cross the 202 magic number and is predicted to win 240 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Their major contender Akhilesh Yadav's cycle might not prove to be as tough competition as expected as the P-MARQ exit polls hint that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance might get 140 seats, more than 60 less than the majority.

Congress, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and her 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' slogan, fought on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh after a brief hiatus. The party has found it difficult in recent years to fare well in the polls and repeating their past performance the grand old party is expected to succumb at 4 seats.

Mayawati, who once enjoyed power in Lucknow from 2007 to 2012, has failed to impress in every election post-2012. The Bahujan Samaj Party is not looking good even in this year's elections as according to P-MARQ exit polls, the party will avail 17 seats.

With PTI inputs