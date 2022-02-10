As the voting for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to cast their votes for strengthening the resolution of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a 'crime-free, fear-free and riot-free' state. Ahead of the polling day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter and also praised the voters of Uttar Pradesh saying that the polling ritual will be incomplete without their contribution and thus asserted on carrying out the voting duty first before any other work today.

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है।



आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा।



आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा।



इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

Reiterating the BJP's welfare schemes and efforts in the state, CM Yogi in a series of tweets spoke about the initiative of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, BJP's double engine government in Uttar Pradesh followed by the developmental flight taken from village to village, reforms in education, agriculture, medical sectors, connectivity, and many others.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi through a video message also cautioned voters against making a mistake while voting and said that the state will become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal if the BJP is not brought back to power. Stressing upon the engine government at the Centre, he said that the votes of the people will guarantee of fear-free life for them.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 underway

Meanwhile, the bitter battle for Western Uttar Pradesh has begun as the voting for Phase 1 kicks off on Thursday for 58 out of the 403 UP Assembly constituencies. The voting will decide the fate of 623 candidates who are in the fray in the first phase. The districts which will be going in polls on Thursday include Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

In view of the high-voltage elections in the state, around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of the Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed in different locations for maintaining the law and order across the state. Apart from that, the borders of the state have also been sealed by the police and strict security drills are underway for maintaining peace in the 58 assembly constituencies.

Image: PTI