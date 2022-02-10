Last Updated:

'For a crime-free State...' | UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Urges People To Take Up 'voting Duty' As Phase 1 Polling Begins

The bitter battle for Western Uttar Pradesh has begun as the voting for Phase 1 kicks off on Thursday with ruling BJP eyeing to return to power.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Yogi Adityanath

Image: PTI


As the voting for Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections begins on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to cast their votes for strengthening the resolution of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a 'crime-free, fear-free and riot-free' state. Ahead of the polling day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter and also praised the voters of Uttar Pradesh saying that the polling ritual will be incomplete without their contribution and thus asserted on carrying out the voting duty first before any other work today. 

Reiterating the BJP's welfare schemes and efforts in the state, CM Yogi in a series of tweets spoke about the initiative of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, BJP's double engine government in Uttar Pradesh followed by the developmental flight taken from village to village, reforms in education, agriculture, medical sectors, connectivity, and many others.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi through a video message also cautioned voters against making a mistake while voting and said that the state will become Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal if the BJP is not brought back to power. Stressing upon the engine government at the Centre, he said that the votes of the people will guarantee of fear-free life for them. 

READ | Seven key takeaways from PM Modi’s mega interview ahead of UP polls

Voting for Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 underway

Meanwhile, the bitter battle for Western Uttar Pradesh has begun as the voting for Phase 1 kicks off on Thursday for 58 out of the 403 UP Assembly constituencies. The voting will decide the fate of 623 candidates who are in the fray in the first phase. The districts which will be going in polls on Thursday include Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Baghpat, Shamli, Aligarh, Agra, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. 

READ | UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Phase-1 polling begins; 7.95% voter turnout till 9:30 AM

In view of the high-voltage elections in the state, around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of the Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed in different locations for maintaining the law and order across the state. Apart from that, the borders of the state have also been sealed by the police and strict security drills are underway for maintaining peace in the 58 assembly constituencies. 

READ | UP Election 2022 Phase 1: PM urges people to participate in 'holy festival of democracy'

Image: PTI

READ | CM Yogi cautions people about UP becoming 'Kerala or Bengal if voters make a mistake'
READ | Mayawati appeals to voters to give BSP a chance as UP Election 2022 Phase 1 polling begins
Tags: Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Election 2022, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND