Image: PTI
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar cast his vote in the 6th phase of the UP Assembly elections in Ballia.
Speaking to the media, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan said, "We will win all 9 seats in Gorakhpur mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in the Purvanchal region. BJP will get over 300 seats. The construction of the Ram Temple is underway. Now, the people UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here."
Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari, contesting from Phephna Assembly seat, cast his vote at a polling station in Ballia. He told the media, "I am confident that BJP will win".
As per the Election Commission of India, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 8.69% until 9 am. Out of all the constituencies, Fazilnagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 12.50% whereas Menhdawal saw the lowest turnout at 4.90%. As far as districts are concerned, Basti recorded the maximum turnout at 9.83%.
The district-wise turnout is:
Ambedkar Nagar- 9.54%
Balia- 7.59%
Balrampur- 8.10%
Basti- 9.83%
Deoria- 8.44%
Gorakhpur- 8.92%
Kushinagar- 9.69%
Maharajganj- 8.90%
Sant Kabir Nagar- 6.76%
Siddharthnagar- 8.24%
In an appeal to the voters of Uttar Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the election has reached its decisive stage. Highlighting the developmental projects in the last 5 years from AIIMS inauguration to Kushinagar International Airport, he contended that it is time to decide between BJP and terror-supporting people. He opined that people's vote will make UP India's no.1 economy.
Shubhawati Shukla, the Samajwadi Party candidate contesting against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, cast her vote.
BJP MP and former Union minister Shiv Pratap Shukla along with his family cast his vote at the St. Andrews Inter College in Gorakhpur in the 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He predicted that BJP will again win over 300 seats.
UP Minister Anand Swarup Shukla, contesting from Ballia, appealed to the public to cast their vote. He contended, "There is a BJP and Yogi Adityanath wave in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats".
Speaking to the media after casting his vote, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will make a record and will win a large number of seats. We will win over 80% of seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP."
The voting is underway in Ballia in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
On Wednesday evening, a group of people showed black flags to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Varanasi. She was in the city to campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Today, she is set to address a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Every vote is the power of democracy!"
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote at the Primary School, Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur, for the 6th phase of the UP election. Earlier, he offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple. He is contesting an Assembly election for the first time- that too from Gorakhpur Urban.
Gorakhpur Urban: Yogi Adityanath (BJP) vs Subhawati Shukla (SP) vs Chandrashekhar Azad (ASP)
On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved UP CM Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. As Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat from 1998 to 2017, he is expected to secure a comfortable victory. However, SP has fielded BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife Subhawati Shukla to challenge the UP CM on his home turf. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who is contesting as a candidate of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also put a tough fight in this seat.
Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya (SP) vs Surendra Kumar Kushwaha (BJP)
This seat will witness a high-stakes battle between BJP and SP as former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya is in the poll fray. In charge of the portfolios of Labour, Employment and Coordination in the state government, he resigned from the Cabinet on January 11 and joined SP three days later. Interestingly though, SP fielded Maurya from Fazilnagar leading to speculation that he might have been facing anti-incumbency in his current constituency Padrauna. He will take on BJP's Surendra Kushwaha, the son of incumbent legislator Ganga Singh Kushwaha who has won from here since 2012.
Katehari: Lalji Verma (SP) vs Avadhesh Kumar (BJP)
After trouncing his BJP opponent Avadhesh Kumar by a margin of 6287 votes in the 2017 election, Lalji Verma is eyeing another win from Katehari. A member of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet when Mayawati was the CM, Verma was serving as the Legislative Party leader. But, he was sacked from BSP on June 3, 2021, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the Panchayat election and joined SP in November in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. However, he faces a stiff challenge from BSP's Prateek Pandey as the Mayawati-led party has won this seat since 1993 except the 2012 election.
Bansdih: Ram Govind Chaudhary (SP) vs Ketakee Singh (BJP)
Veteran socialist leader Ram Govind Chaudhary is seeking to win one more term from the Bansdih Assembly constituency. Currently serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he is an 8-time MLA having won his first election in 1977. He represented the Chilkahar seat 5 more times before switching to Bansdih. He was the Minister for Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government from 2012 to 2017. BJP has pitted Ketakee Singh against him who lost to Chaudhary in the 2017 election by a narrow margin of 1687 votes.
Chillupar: Vinay Shankar Tiwari (SP) vs Rajesh Tripathi (BJP)
Perceived as a battle of turncoats, Chillupar will see a faceoff between SP's Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Rajesh Tripathi of BJP. Contesting on a BSP ticket in 2017, the former polled 3,359 votes more than Tripathi. It is worth noting that Tiwari had unsuccessfully contested against Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Interestingly in the 2007 Assembly polls, Rajesh Tripathi had defeated his current opponent's father and Purvanchal strongman Hari Shankar Tiwari who had retained this seat since 1985. Back then, he won as a BSP candidate and went on to win again from Chillupar in 2012 before being expelled from the party. Falling in Gorakhpur district, Chillupar has never been won by BJP until now.
Gorakhpur (Urban)
A heavyweight battle will be witnessed in CM Yogi Adityanath's home constituency - Gorakhpur (Urban), where he has been fielded by BJP. SP has fielded late BJP Upendra Dutt Shukla's widow Shubhawati Shukla against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. Shubhawati has grabbed the headlines after she was seen taking blessings of Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and ex-BJP MP Prakash Mani Tripathi - both of whom are rivals of Adityanath. SP seeks to split the vote, banking on anti-Thakur votes in Gorakhpur.
Adityanath also faces Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the sixth phase of elections. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971. Adityanath is the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold.
Padrauna
A four-way fight will be witnessed in Padrauna between BSP's Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, Congress' Mohammed Zahiruddin, SP's Vikrama Yadav, and BJP's Manish Jaiswal. The seat - which is the home constituency of Congress-turned-BJP leader RPN Singh - has a sizable Muslim population. BJP's candidate Jaiswal had quit Congress after being named its Padrauna candidate - leading to a major embarrassment to the grand old party. AIMIM too seeks to make inroads here fielding Javed Khan.
Tamkuhiraj
Congress' most prolific UP leader and its UP unit chief - Ajay Kumar Lallu seeks a third term from Tamkuhiraj. Falling under Kushinagar district, Lallu - one of Priyanka Gandhi's closest confidantes, won the constituency in 2012 by defeating BJP's Nand Kishor Mishra by a margin of 5,860 votes. In 2017, he was re-elected by defeating the BJP candidate Jagadish Mishra by a margin of 18,114 votes. Since the, he has been seen spearheading Congress' groundwork for the 2022 UP poll campaign, courting arrest over 40 times.
Itwa
An SP stronghold which Akhilesh Yadav seeks to retain - Itwa - will see a fight between incumbent BJP MLA Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi and SP veteran Mata Prasad Pandey. The 79-year-old ex-UP speaker has won the seat 6 times - 1980, 1985, 1989, 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2017, BJP's Dwivedi defeated Pandey and BSP's Arshad Khursheed. Other candidates in fray are BSP's Harishankar Singh and Khursheed - who is in poll fray from a Congress ticket.
Deoria
UP CM Yogi Aditynath's close aide and media adviser Shalab Mani Tripathi is in the poll fray facing BSP's Ramsharan Singh Sainthawar, SP's Ajay Pratap. Deoria has been held by BJP since 2012 by Janmejay SIngh. His sudden demise in 2020 vacated the seat which was won by BJP's Dr Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in bypolls. Known to be an influential leader in the Tripathi community, BJP has fielded Shalabh Mani Tripathi to woo the majority community.
Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 57 seats will go to the polls in the 6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election on Thursday, March 3. There are 676 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 10 districts- Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 46 of these seats whereas two seats were won by Apna Dal(S) and SBSP respectively. This phase has assumed significance as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in the poll fray from Gorakhpur Urban.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned.
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.
On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati commenced her party's election campaign only in January. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.