UP Election 2022 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling For 59 Seats Begins; Mayawati Casts Vote

BSP supremo Mayawati cast her vote in Lucknow. While she is not contesting the Assembly polls, her party has fielded candidates on all 403 seats in the UP elections.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to make their contribution to strengthening the democracy by using their valuable vote".
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज वोटिंग का चौथा दौर है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अपने बहुमूल्य वोट का प्रयोग कर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने में अपना योगदान करें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022
7 am: BSP chief Mayawati, Lucknow
Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Dubagga
UP Minister Mohsin Raza, Gomti Nagar
8.30 am: BJP MLA Pankaj Singh, Gomti Nagar
8.45 am: UP Minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow
9 am: BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, Lucknow
9.30 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gomti Nagar
UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Aishbagh
11 am: Governor Kalraj Mishra, Ganga Sansthan
In a key development hours before polling, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Even though Rita Bahuguna Joshi had agreed to give up her Lok Sabha seat in lieu of her son getting the ticket from Lucknow Cantonment, BJP gave the ticket to UP Minister Brajesh Pathak. Yadav described yesterday's meeting as a "courtesy meeting".
श्री मयंक जोशी जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट। pic.twitter.com/SPNPsN3vCh— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 22, 2022
Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to cast their vote to ensure a crime-free state. He said, "For a fear-free, riot-free, crime-free, corruption-free, development-oriented and secure state, all respected voters must exercise their franchise to make Uttar Pradesh of their dreams. So be careful... Vote first then have refreshment".
उ.प्र. विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का आज चतुर्थ चरण है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 23, 2022
भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त, अपराधमुक्त, भ्रष्टाचारमुक्त प्रदेश के लिए, विकासयुक्त और सुरक्षायुक्त अपने सपनों का उत्तर प्रदेश बनाने के लिए सभी सम्मानित मतदाता गण अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग अवश्य करें।
अतः ध्यान रहे...
पहले मतदान फिर जलपान
This seat will witness a direct faceoff between BJP's Brajesh Pathak and Surendra Singh Gandhi of SP. At present, Pathak is serving as the Minister for Law, Justice and Rural Engineering Service in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet. Though Suresh Chandra Tiwari won this seat in the by-election, speculation was rife that Aparna Yadav who recently joined BJP and Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank were also in the race to get the party ticket. Eventually, Pathak who was a sitting MLA from Lucknow Central was nominated from Lucknow Cantonment. Congress' Dilpreet Singh Virk and Anil Pandey of BSP are the other key contenders.
In a key move, BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh in this constituency which was won by Swati Singh in 2017. The latter holds the Independent Charge of Women's Welfare and Child Development & Nutrition in the UP government. A BTech and PhD in policy, human rights and social justice, Rajeshwar Singh was deputed to ED in 2007. On the other hand, SP has reposed faith in former UP Minister Abhishek Mishra.
Since 1989, a member of the Agarwal family has been consistently winning the Assembly election from Hardoi. While Naresh Chandra Agarwal represented this seat until 2008, his son Nitin carried forward his mantle and emerged victorious in three successive elections. While Nitin Agarwal even served as Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and was elected on an SP ticket in 2017, he became the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly in October 2021 with the support of BJP. However, he officially resigned from his post and SP only in January. He will take on SP's Anil Verma.
Falling under the Rae Bareli constituency whose MP is Sonia Gandhi, this seat is considered a Congress bastion. The JP Nadda-led party has nominated Aditi Singh from here. The daughter of late Congress veteran Akhilesh Kumar Singh who represented Rae Bareli from 1993 to 2012, Aditi Singh emerged victorious in this constituency on a Congress ticket in 2017. On January 19 this year, she formally resigned from the Assembly and Congress before switching allegiance to BJP. Congress has fielded Manish Chauhan from here.
This constituency is perceived as a high-stakes battle for BJP and the opposition in the aftermath of the violence on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. While Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the case, he was released from jail a week back after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. Yogesh Verma, the BJP candidate, won Lakhimpur in 2017 by beating his nearest opponent Utkarsh Verma Madhur of SP with a margin of more than 37,000 votes.
Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 59 seats will go to the polls in the 4th phase of the UP elections on Wednesday, February 23. There are 624 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 9 districts- Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 51 of these seats whereas SP and BSP secured 4 and 3 seats respectively. Apart from this, the saffron party's ally Apna Dal (S) emerged victorious in one constituency.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned.
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.
On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati commenced her party's election campaign only in January. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.