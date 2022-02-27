Last Updated:

UP Election 2022 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout Rises To 53.98% By 5 PM

Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began at 7am on Sunday. A total of 61 constituencies across 12 districts are in the poll fray

Written By
Gloria Methri
UP Election 2022

Image: PTI


Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Sunday. A total of 61 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls in this phase and around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray.

Some of the prominent candidates include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is fighting it out from the Sirathu assembly, Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South, Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda), and Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona, from Rampur Kha's seat of Pratapgarh.

The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7, and the results will be announced on March 10.

UP Election Voting Percentage: Check district wise voter turnout

53.98% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Amethi- 52.77%

Ayodhya- 58.01%

Bahraich- 55.00%

Barabanki- 54.65%

Chitrakoot- 59.64%

Gonda- 54.31%

Kaushambi- 57.01%

Pratapgarh- 50.25%

Prayagraj- 50.89%

Rae Bareli- 56.06%

Shrawasti- 57.24%

Sultanpur- 54.88%

46.28% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Amethi- 46.35%

Ayodhya- 50.60%

Bahraich- 48.66%

Barabanki- 45.55%

Chitrakoot- 51.67%

Gonda- 46.70%

Kaushambi- 48.70%

Pratapgarh- 44.26%

Prayagraj- 42.29%

Rae Bareli- 46.86%

Shrawasti- 49.38%

Sultanpur- 46.47%

34.83% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Amethi- 35.93%

Ayodhya- 38.74%

Bahraich- 37.25%

Barabanki- 36.23%

Chitrakoot- 39.08%

Gonda- 34.36%

Kaushambi- 37.23%

Pratapgarh- 33.59%

Prayagraj- 30.30%

Rae Bareli- 33.64%

Shrawasti- 36.50%

Sultanpur- 34.85%

21.39% voter turnout recorded till 11 a.m

Amethi: 21.527%

Ayodhya: 24.60%

Bahraich: 22.79%

Barabanki: 18.61%

Chitrakoot: 25.69%

Gonda: 22.34%

Kaushambi: 25.05%

Pratapgarh: 20.00%

Prayagraj: 18.62%

Rae Bareli: 20.11%

Shrawasti: 23.17%

Sultanpur: 22.48%

8.02% voter turnout recorded till 9 a.m.

Amethi: 8.67%

Ayodhya: 9.44%

Bahraich: 7.45%

Barabanki: 6.21%

Chitrakoot: 8.80%

Gonda: 8.31%

Kaushambi: 11.40%

Pratapgarh: 7.77%

Prayagraj: 6.95%

Rae Bareli: 7.48%

Shrawasti: 9.67%

Sultanpur: 8.60%

Ayodhya, the epicenter of the Ram temple movement, and Amethi and Raebareli - once considered Congress bastions, are some of the key districts in the fifth phase of UP polls. Apart from these, voters from districts such as Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda will cast their votes today.

READ | 'Akhilesh didn't have courage to fight from Sirathu': UP Dy CM Maurya confident of victory
READ | UP Elections 2022 Phase 5: BJP's Sanjaya Sinh eyes Amethi; claims 'Not a Gandhi bastion'
READ | Akhilesh Yadav raises Yogi's pet dog 'Gullu': 'Take biscuits for him enroute to Gorakhpur'
READ | UP elections: CM Yogi slams SP, BSP; 'hathi slipping here & there, cycle can be punctured'
Tags: UP Election 2022, UP Elections, Uttar Pradesh Elections
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND