As the Uttar Pradesh election got underway, BJP's poll candidate Sangeet Som stoked a row by dubbing his opponents as supporters of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This was seen as a reference to SP Akhilesh Yadav's claim during a public rally on October 31, 2021, that Jinnah fought for India's independence. The two-time MLA is contesting from Sardhana where polling is taking place on Thursday. Som, an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, asserted that his party was fighting the election based on the mantra of "development" citing the work done by him in his constituency.

BJP MLA Sangeet Som remarked, "The people will ensure my victory by over 50,000 votes. We don't fight elections on caste combinations. We fight elections with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. BJP gets votes from all 36 communities and not just one. BJP is fighting the election on the issue of law and order. We have improved law and order and built roads."

"We have done development works worth Rs.2000 crore in the Sardhana constituency. The people have seen the hooliganism, terror and appeasement of the parties who are contesting the election against us. The people of Uttar Pradesh do not want to see that again. On one hand, the supporters of Sardar are fighting whereas supporters of Jinnah are fighting on the other side," he added.

We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement: Sangeet Som, BJP candidate from Sardhana Assembly constituency#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/gpeJtxqeaI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

There are nearly 623 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies where polling is underway today. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. The voting for the other phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and SP, some of the key constituencies include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Agra Rural, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions have been prohibited. The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity for indoor meetings and 30 per cent of the capacity for outdoor meetings. The EC has mandated the organizers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.