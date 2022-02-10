UP Election 2022 Phase 1: PM Urges People To Participate In 'holy Festival Of Democracy'

As the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election kickstart on Thursday, February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all the voters of the state to ensure participation in the ‘holy festival of democracy’ by exercising their franchise. In the first of the seven-phase election, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments!", PM Modi said in a tweet.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

Phase 1 polling in Uttar Pradesh

On Thursday, February 10, the voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the fray and over 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura.

Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. The BJP has fielded 17 Jat candidates in western UP, a region that is dominated by the Jat community. Opposition political parties in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have fielded 12 and six Jat candidates, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: PTI)