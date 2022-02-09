UP Election 2022 Phase 1: Voting Date, Time, Exit Poll, Valid Documents For Voters & More

Uttar Pradesh is just one day away from the first phase of assembly elections 2022 that would be conducted in 58 constituencies of 11 districts. The state will be undergoing the assembly polls in seven phases that are scheduled till March 7 before the result is announced on March 10. For the first phase, the districts where elections will be held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 timings

The phase 1 of the state elections would be held across 58 constituencies on February 10 and the voting would commence from 7 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. Following the seven phases of the elections, the results will be declared on March 10. As for the exit poll of the assembly elections, they will be out on March 7 once the seventh and the final phase concludes.

Valid documents required for voting

The Election Commission of India issues the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) also called the voter identification card necessary for voting. However, voters can vote even without the EPIC using any of the following documents. Voters can use their Passport, driving license, PAN card, Aadhar card, MGNREGA job card, voter's service identity card of the state government or the central government, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, pension document with a photograph, smart card issued by RGI, or health insurance smart card issued under Ministry of Labour's schemes.

Constituencies in the fray

There are nearly 615 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies going to the polls on Thursday, February 10. For the first phase, anticipations are being made that seven constituencies- Sardhana, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Thana Bhawan, Kairana, and Noida would be the ones to have the key contests. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. As this is a region dominated by Jats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is perceived as a key player in this phase.

Image: PTI