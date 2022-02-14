Last Updated:

UP Phase 2 Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout 60.44%, Informs EC

Voting for 55 Assembly seats spread across 9 Uttar Pradesh districts started on Monday morning. This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the state. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur. Of the 55 seats, BJP had won 38 in 2017 while SP bagged 15.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022

Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
23:03 IST, February 14th 2022
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari said that "I filed nomination from Mau Sadar as a candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party."

 

pointer
21:07 IST, February 14th 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Schedule For 15 February

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tour Programme - 15 February - Kasganj / Firozabad / Etawah / Kannauj.

1. Public meeting organized by the party at 11:20

Location: Soron Mela Ground, Kasganj.

2. Public meeting organized by the party at 12:30

Venue: Girdhari Inter College, Sirsaganj, Firozabad.

3. Public meeting organized by the party at 01:30

Venue: RRM Inter College, Tundla, Firozabad.

4. Public meeting organized by the party at 02:40

Location: Ramlila Maidan, Etawah.

5. Public meeting organized by the party at 4:00 pm

Location: Boarding Ground.

pointer
19:39 IST, February 14th 2022
EC says polling was conducted peacefully in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh; Voter turnout 60.44% in UP

The Election Commission of India informed that polling was conducted peacefully in 36,823 Polling Stations spread across 165 Assembly Constituencies today, in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa and for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout reported by 5pm is 75.29% In Goa, 59.37% In Uttarakhand and 60.44% In Uttar Pradesh.

pointer
19:35 IST, February 14th 2022
Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas to contest from Mau in place of his father in UP elections

In a significant political development, jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari announced that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau, in place of his father. Ansari will fight the UP polls Sardar seat in Mau, on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Evading questions on why he was contesting in place of his jailed father, Abbas Ansari remarked that there was 'no difference' between a son and father, and vowed to fight against the problems faced by the common man. 

pointer
18:34 IST, February 14th 2022
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks to Republic amid the phase-2 of the assembly election

 

pointer
18:25 IST, February 14th 2022
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami cast his vote in Amroha

 

pointer
18:24 IST, February 14th 2022
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after conclusion of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

 

pointer
17:15 IST, February 14th 2022
SP alleges VVPAT machine is throwing the slip of BJP on voting for SP at booth number 170 in Behat Assembly constituency in Saharanpur district

 

pointer
16:53 IST, February 14th 2022
51.93 % voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in Phase 2 of UP elections

 

An overall average of 51.93 % voting percentage was recorded till 3 PM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows: 

AMROHA -   60.05% 
BAREILLY - 49.84 % 
BIJNOR -  51.81%
BADAUN - 47.69% 
MORADABAD -  55.62%
RAMPUR - 52.63%
SAHARANPUR - 56.56%
SAMBHAL - 49.11%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 46.78%

pointer
14:43 IST, February 14th 2022
'People of UP will make BJP pay for Azam Khan's arrest,' says son Abdullah

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Azam Khan and SP candidate from Suar said, "Nobody can make up for the absence of Azam sahab." Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sitapur prison is contesting the ongoing UP elections from the 
Rampur seat.

As voting goes underway for the second phase of the UP polls, SP leader Abdullah Khan said, "if someone thinks that putting an innocent person behind bars is good, it is BJP's misunderstanding. They'll see the reaction on March 10th."

pointer
13:43 IST, February 14th 2022
39.07% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Phase 2 of UP elections

An overall average of 39.07% voting percentage was recorded till 1 PM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows: 

AMROHA -   42.36% 
BAREILLY - 39.61 % 
BIJNOR -  38.68%
BADAUN - 35.55% 
MORADABAD -  41.94%%
RAMPUR - 40.06%
SAHARANPUR - 42.32%
SAMBHAL - 37.99%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 35.34%

pointer
13:40 IST, February 14th 2022
Defence corridor built in Jhansi will help us teach Pakistan a lesson: Amit Shah

 

pointer
13:32 IST, February 14th 2022
Amit Shah slams 'Gandhi' legacy in Congress; 'Parivaarwadi parties can't do good for UP'

 

pointer
13:11 IST, February 14th 2022
'Mafiagiri' is counting its last breath in UP: PM Modi takes swipe at Oppn

 

pointer
13:06 IST, February 14th 2022
Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi

 

pointer
12:49 IST, February 14th 2022
Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on March 10 itself: PM Modi

The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself, said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

 

pointer
12:42 IST, February 14th 2022
Voting turnout indicates BJP returning to power again: PM Modi

Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again, said PM Modi addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.

pointer
12:38 IST, February 14th 2022
PM Modi addresses rally in Kanpur Dehat as UP enters phase-2 of election

 

pointer
12:31 IST, February 14th 2022
Those who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi & 'Parivaarwadi': CM Yogi

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition on polling day, UP CM YoginAdityanath said, "Those who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi and 'Parivaarwadi'."

Listing his government's achievements over the last term, the BJP leader said, "A medical college is being constructed in each district of the state."

pointer
12:22 IST, February 14th 2022
Azam Khan will win more votes from Rampur than before, says wife Tanzeem Fatima

Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan said that people of Rampur are with him and will win with more votes than in the previous elections. Fatima is the current SP MLA from the Rampur seat. 

She also refuted CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks where he stated that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position. 

 

pointer
12:22 IST, February 14th 2022
If Azam Khan is a 'threat' to Akhilesh Yadav, then CM Yogi should get him released: SP leader

Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 80-20 remark, SP leader Imran Masood said, "He has said it rightly so, he just made a mistake. 80% of people are with us (Samajwadi Party) and 20% with them (BJP)." 

Masood also said that if CM Yogi feels that SP president Akhilesh Yadav really doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail, then he should get him released at the earliest. 

 

pointer
11:44 IST, February 14th 2022
ITBP personnel help senior citizens to reach polling booths

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel helped senior citizens to reach polling booths in Bijnor and Najibabad as second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway.

 

pointer
11:40 IST, February 14th 2022
UP: Mamata Banerjee to hold a rally in Varanasi on March 3

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has declared her support to the Samajwadi Party in the UP elections has said that she will visit the state on March 3 for a rally in Varanasi. 

"TMC did not contest Uttar Pradesh elections with greater interest in mind, will visit the state on March 3 for a rally in Varanasi," the West Bengal Chief Minister told reporters. 

pointer
11:37 IST, February 14th 2022
23.03% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 2 of UP polls

An overall average of 23.03% voting percentage was recorded till 11 AM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows: 

BIJNOR - 26.6%
SAHARANPUR - 25.16%
AMROHA -  23% 
BAREILLY - 20.68% 
BADAUN - 21.95%
MORADABAD - 25.98%
RAMPUR - 21.58%
SAMBHAL - 22.91%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 21.55%

 

pointer
11:17 IST, February 14th 2022
'BJP won't come to power for 50 more years': SP candidate from Nawabganj

SP candidate from Nawabganj, Bareilly, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, cast his vote for the phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 and expressed confidence about winning from the seat. Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, he said the party won't come to power for 50 more years.

"I'm winning from Nawabganj; we'll win over 400 seats. Last time, BJP was out for 17yrs from UP, now they won't come to power for 50 years more," he said.

 

pointer
10:39 IST, February 14th 2022
Development by BJP can be seen only on social media, not on ground: SP candidate

As voting goes underway in 55 districts of UP, Samajwadi Party candidate from Budaun, Haji R Ahmed said that people should follow the law and there shouldn't be an atmosphere of fear like created by BJP now. "Development done by BJP can be seen only on social media, not on the ground. The people of UP will show BJP their place on 10th March," he told ANI.

 

pointer
10:09 IST, February 14th 2022
'Polling process is peaceful and fair everywhere,' says Additional Chief Election Officer

 

pointer
09:48 IST, February 14th 2022
9.45% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM

An overall average of 9:45% voting percentage was recorded till 9 AM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district wise voter turnout is as follows: 

BIJNOR - 9% 
SAHARANPUR - 10%
AMROHA - 7;65%
CHANDOSI - 7.5%
BAREILLY - 8.31% 
BADAUN - 9:18%
MORADABAD - 9.86%
RAMPUR - 8.27%
SAMBHAL - 10.76%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 9.17%

 

pointer
09:44 IST, February 14th 2022
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote; 'Confident of 300 plus seats'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada cast his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur. Voting for the second phase of UP Elections is underway across 55 assembly constituencies today.

"I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of the election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done," Jitin Prasada told reporters. 

 

pointer
09:26 IST, February 14th 2022
Few people looted UP on 'Communal Geet par Secular Sangeet': Union Minister Naqvi

 

Tags: Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Election, Yogi Adityanath
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND