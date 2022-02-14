UP Phase 2 Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout 60.44%, Informs EC

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
Uttar Pradesh | Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari said that "I filed nomination from Mau Sadar as a candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an allay of Samajwadi Party" pic.twitter.com/mXvp1OGP4H— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tour Programme - 15 February - Kasganj / Firozabad / Etawah / Kannauj.
1. Public meeting organized by the party at 11:20
Location: Soron Mela Ground, Kasganj.
2. Public meeting organized by the party at 12:30
Venue: Girdhari Inter College, Sirsaganj, Firozabad.
3. Public meeting organized by the party at 01:30
Venue: RRM Inter College, Tundla, Firozabad.
4. Public meeting organized by the party at 02:40
Location: Ramlila Maidan, Etawah.
5. Public meeting organized by the party at 4:00 pm
Location: Boarding Ground.
The Election Commission of India informed that polling was conducted peacefully in 36,823 Polling Stations spread across 165 Assembly Constituencies today, in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa and for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout reported by 5pm is 75.29% In Goa, 59.37% In Uttarakhand and 60.44% In Uttar Pradesh.
In a significant political development, jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari announced that he will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau, in place of his father. Ansari will fight the UP polls Sardar seat in Mau, on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Evading questions on why he was contesting in place of his jailed father, Abbas Ansari remarked that there was 'no difference' between a son and father, and vowed to fight against the problems faced by the common man.
#RepublicExclusive | Samajwadi Party chief @yadavakhilesh speaks to Republic amid the phase-2 of the assembly election; says 'change is imminent'— Republic (@republic) February 14, 2022
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/wnuAjLn5OD
Uttar Pradesh | Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami cast his vote during the second phase of Assembly elections in Amroha— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
My appeal to the people is to come out and cast their votes: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami pic.twitter.com/WUrzPFmgAA
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after conclusion of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Rampur Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/HddSEPITJg— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Samajwadi Party alleges VVPAT machine is throwing the slip of BJP on voting for Samajwadi Party at booth number 170 in Behat Assembly constituency in Saharanpur district— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
"The allegation has been found to be totally baseless," says Additional CEO Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari pic.twitter.com/2gS7H1YdnI
An overall average of 51.93 % voting percentage was recorded till 3 PM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows:
AMROHA - 60.05%
BAREILLY - 49.84 %
BIJNOR - 51.81%
BADAUN - 47.69%
MORADABAD - 55.62%
RAMPUR - 52.63%
SAHARANPUR - 56.56%
SAMBHAL - 49.11%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 46.78%
Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Azam Khan and SP candidate from Suar said, "Nobody can make up for the absence of Azam sahab." Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sitapur prison is contesting the ongoing UP elections from the
Rampur seat.
As voting goes underway for the second phase of the UP polls, SP leader Abdullah Khan said, "if someone thinks that putting an innocent person behind bars is good, it is BJP's misunderstanding. They'll see the reaction on March 10th."
An overall average of 39.07% voting percentage was recorded till 1 PM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows:
AMROHA - 42.36%
BAREILLY - 39.61 %
BIJNOR - 38.68%
BADAUN - 35.55%
MORADABAD - 41.94%%
RAMPUR - 40.06%
SAHARANPUR - 42.32%
SAMBHAL - 37.99%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 35.34%
PM Modi has laid foundation of defence corridor project— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
in Jhansi. The defence equipment built here will help us teach Pakistan a lesson: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during a public rally in Mauranipur, Jhansi pic.twitter.com/7RWdfm3JPC
Parivaarwadi' parties can't do good for the State and the country. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & now Rahul Gandhi...can Congress work for the welfare of public of UP?: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during a public rally in Mauranipur, Jhansi pic.twitter.com/rVYtbTjthR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur & other such areas in UP, a 'mafiaganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert: PM Modi in Kanpur Dehat pic.twitter.com/ipPs0Aah5m— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Before 2017, UP had ration scams every other day. They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine govt ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters & mothers will never be turned off: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/jAleSi1Vll— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now: PM Modi addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat pic.twitter.com/Lr4mqb4Tym— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
#LIVE on #March10WithArnab | Triple Talaq law has not only helped Muslim women but also their fathers, brothers and the families who were constantly living under the fear of triple talaq: PM Modi's outreach to Muslim community amid the Hijab row— Republic (@republic) February 14, 2022
Watch: https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/jCcXTK4MMH
The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself, said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.
Voting turnout in second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh points at BJP returning to power again, said PM Modi addressing a public rally in Kanpur Dehat.
#LIVE on #March10WithArnab | Kanpur Dehat has sent its son to the highest post; President Ram Nath Kovind always narrates tales of Kanpur Dehat to me: PM Modi while addressing a rally in Kanpur Dehar— Republic (@republic) February 14, 2022
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/7jFzdyFdY9
Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition on polling day, UP CM YoginAdityanath said, "Those who call themselves 'Samajwadi' are actually 'Tamanchawadi and 'Parivaarwadi'."
Listing his government's achievements over the last term, the BJP leader said, "A medical college is being constructed in each district of the state."
Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan said that people of Rampur are with him and will win with more votes than in the previous elections. Fatima is the current SP MLA from the Rampur seat.
She also refuted CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks where he stated that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position.
He is not here but the people of Rampur are with him. He will win with more votes than earlier: Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/dBHcaB7NJU— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Reacting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 80-20 remark, SP leader Imran Masood said, "He has said it rightly so, he just made a mistake. 80% of people are with us (Samajwadi Party) and 20% with them (BJP)."
Masood also said that if CM Yogi feels that SP president Akhilesh Yadav really doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail, then he should get him released at the earliest.
I would then request Yogi Ji only with folded hands to get Azam Sahab out of the jail. We'll be grateful. What is he talking about, framing Azam Sahab for robbery with no shame? He has made a joke out of politics: SP leader Imran Masood, in Saharanpur#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/vVNWDXotdK— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel helped senior citizens to reach polling booths in Bijnor and Najibabad as second phase polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has declared her support to the Samajwadi Party in the UP elections has said that she will visit the state on March 3 for a rally in Varanasi.
"TMC did not contest Uttar Pradesh elections with greater interest in mind, will visit the state on March 3 for a rally in Varanasi," the West Bengal Chief Minister told reporters.
An overall average of 23.03% voting percentage was recorded till 11 AM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district-wise voter turnout is as follows:
BIJNOR - 26.6%
SAHARANPUR - 25.16%
AMROHA - 23%
BAREILLY - 20.68%
BADAUN - 21.95%
MORADABAD - 25.98%
RAMPUR - 21.58%
SAMBHAL - 22.91%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 21.55%
SP candidate from Nawabganj, Bareilly, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, cast his vote for the phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 and expressed confidence about winning from the seat. Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, he said the party won't come to power for 50 more years.
"I'm winning from Nawabganj; we'll win over 400 seats. Last time, BJP was out for 17yrs from UP, now they won't come to power for 50 years more," he said.
As voting goes underway in 55 districts of UP, Samajwadi Party candidate from Budaun, Haji R Ahmed said that people should follow the law and there shouldn't be an atmosphere of fear like created by BJP now. "Development done by BJP can be seen only on social media, not on the ground. The people of UP will show BJP their place on 10th March," he told ANI.
9.45% voter turnout recorded so far. Voting being held in 55 assembly constituencies across 9 districts today. Polling process is peaceful and fair everywhere. No report of any untoward incident received: BD Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/GG2e3y0eJX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
An overall average of 9:45% voting percentage was recorded till 9 AM in the second phase of UP elections 2020. The district wise voter turnout is as follows:
BIJNOR - 9%
SAHARANPUR - 10%
AMROHA - 7;65%
CHANDOSI - 7.5%
BAREILLY - 8.31%
BADAUN - 9:18%
MORADABAD - 9.86%
RAMPUR - 8.27%
SAMBHAL - 10.76%
SHAHJAHANPUR - 9.17%
#BREAKING on #March10WithArnab | Voting percentage till 9 am for #UttarPradeshElections2022— Republic (@republic) February 14, 2022
Badaun - 9.2%, Moradabad - 9.9%, Rampur - 8.3%, Sambhal - 10.7%, and Shahjahanpur - 9.2%https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/lbOzstnTSj
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada cast his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur. Voting for the second phase of UP Elections is underway across 55 assembly constituencies today.
"I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats. Trends for the first phase of the election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done," Jitin Prasada told reporters.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada casts his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur. Voting for the second phase of #UttarPradeshElections is underway across 55 assembly constituencies today. pic.twitter.com/NX08Ki0UGq— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
#WATCH | ...I appeal to everyone to cast their votes. Till now, a few people looted votes on the tunes of 'communal geet par secular sangeet'...: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi#UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/gwVgHPXQU7— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022