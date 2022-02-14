UP Phase 2 Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout 60.44%, Informs EC

Azam Khan will win more votes from Rampur than before, says wife Tanzeem Fatima

Tanzeem Fatima, wife of imprisoned SP candidate for Rampur, Azam Khan said that people of Rampur are with him and will win with more votes than in the previous elections. Fatima is the current SP MLA from the Rampur seat.

She also refuted CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks where he stated that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position.