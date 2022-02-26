UP Election 2022 Phase 5: Date, Time, Key Candidates, Exit Poll & All You Need To Know

The heartland of the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi movement goes to polls on Sunday in the Uttar Pradesh Election phase 5. With 692 candidates in the poll fray, a tough battle will be witnessed between BJP and SP for the 61 seats in the saffron stronghold in 12 districts - Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. The polling is set to begin at 7 am.

The polling in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will commence at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Results for the 7-phase elections will be announced on March 10. The fourth phase of the polls took place earlier on Wednesday, Februay 23, with over 60,000 policemen providing security across 59 Assembly seats of the state.

UP Election 2022 Phase 5: Key candidates

Contesting the polls from the Sirathu seat against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya is among the most important candidates in this phase of the Assembly polls. Siddharth Nath Singh from the Allahabad West seat, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from the Patti (Pratapgarh) seat, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from the Allahabad South seat are some other major names in the upcoming polls.

Other key candidates include the likes of Ramapati Shastri from the Mankapur seat, Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel from the Pratapgarh seat and Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona from the Rampur Khas seat. Meanwhile, sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya is contesting the Kunda seat against Samajwadi Party’s Gulshan Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Election Phase 5 opinion poll

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Yogi Adityanath led BJP and its allies are likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8-16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.

UP elections have now been completed for a total of 231 seats in the first four phases that were conducted on February 10, February 14, February 20 and February 23 respectively. After the fifth phase on Monday, the UP election will have two more phases of voting will be held on March 3 and March 7. Results will be declared on March 10.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)