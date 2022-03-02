UP Election 2022 Phase 6: Date, Time, Key Candidates, Opinion Poll & All You Need To Know

In the sixth phase of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a total of 57 seats across ten districts will go into the polls on Thursday. With 676 candidates in the fray, a tough battle with be witnessed between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's constituency Gorakhpur also goes into the polls in this phase.

The polling in the sixth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh will commence at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Results for the multi-phase elections will be declared on March 10. The fifth phase of the polls took place on February 27.

UP Election 2022 Phase 6: Constituencies in fray

Katehari, Tanda, Alapur, Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi, Itwa, Doomariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata, Pharenda, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajanir, Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola, Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur, Barhaj, Belthara Road, Rasara, Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairia

UP Election 2022 Phase 6: Key candidates

Contesting from Gorakhpur Urban, CM Yogi will be up against Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad. In the Fazilnagar seat, an interesting contest will be seen between Swami Prasad Maurya and BJP's Surendra Kumar Kushwaha. In Padrauna, it will be text for former Congress leader RPN who switched over to BJP recently. In Gorakhpur district, BJP has never won the Chilupar seat. Sitting BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari is contesting on SP's ticket.

Other prominent candidates in the fray include senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary (Bansdih), Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and ministers Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva) and Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi).

Uttar Pradesh Election Phase 6 opinion poll

According to Republic-P MAQ opinion polls, BJP and its allies are predicted to in 252-272 seats in the 403-member House. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is likely to bag 111-131 seats. BSP is looking to get 8-16 seats, while Congress can win 3-9 seats.

The polling has been completed for a total of 292 seats in the first five phases of polling that were conducted on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23 and February 27, respectively. After the sixth phase, only one phase of voting will remain that will be held on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.