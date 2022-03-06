UP Election 2022 Phase 7: Voting Date, Time, Exit Poll And Everything You Need To Know

Uttar Pradesh -- the state every party wants to make their own or as the layman says, the path to Delhi goes through Lucknow. The ongoing UP elections which commenced on February 10, will finally end on March 7 as people of 9 districts spread across 54 constituencies will come out and lock their votes in the EVM in phase 7. BJP, SP, Congress, BSP gave their all to convince people with varied promises in the election rallies but the last decision lies on the fingertip of the people and their decision of whom they want to bring to power.

Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra are the 9 districts from where people will vote tomorrow. The last phase becomes more interesting since PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency will also be casting their votes. Azamgarh, Mau and Jaunpur are considered to be fortresses of the Samajwadi Party whereas BJP enjoys a stronghold in all other remaining districts, especially Varanasi. The results of every state will be released on March 10.

Voting Date and Time

The voting for the final phase will be held on March 7, voters can come out and vote for their chosen political party or candidate from 7 a.m. (morning) to 6 p.m. (evening).

Around 2.06 voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote.

Key Candidates

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj President Om Prakash Rajbhar, who came in alliance with SP just before the elections began, is fighting elections from Jahurabad seat against another Rajbhar from BJP namely Kalicharan Rajbhar. Son of famous politician Mukhtar Ansari from the Purvanchal belt of Uttar Pradesh, Abbas Ansari, will be contesting election from Mau Sadar seat. State Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari from the Varanasi South seat, Anil Rajbhar from the Shivpur seat, Ravindra Jaiswal from the Varanasi North seat, Girish Yadav from the Jaunpur seat, Ramashankar Singh Patel from the Marihan seat are some of the candidates to look out for in the seventh phase of UP elections.

UP Election 2022 exit polls

The most awaited thing after the election and before the result is the exit polls. A collection of data from every constituency to analyse and predict which party is ahead and which will be lagging. The exit polls of all states with detailed analysis of every constituency will be released after the voting tomorrow at 7 p.m.