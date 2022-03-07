Quick links:
Image: PTI
All exit polls are showing lead to BJP. This election was based on PM Modi and CM Yogi's development and welfare schemes. People have realised it and voted for BJP. We are going to form govt with a majority: Nishad Party founder, Sanjay Nishad in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that, ahead of results on March 10, export themselves have claimed that Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's cycle have gone out.
According to Canakya's Exit Poll, Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to get 294 seats in Uttar Pradesh, paving way for a second term. Samajwadi Party is forecasted to become the prime opposition with 105 seats, while BSP and Congress may get 2 seats and 1 seat respectively.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats. The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted BJP to win 240 seats, while Matrize predicts 262-277 seats.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday congratulated everyone for peaceful polling in the state. "I thank every voter," he said.
उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का अंतिम चरण शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गया है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 7, 2022
लोकतंत्र के महोत्सव में अपने मतदान के कर्तव्य का निर्वहन करने वाले प्रत्येक सम्मानित मतदाता का हार्दिक अभिनंदन!
आपका एक वोट प्रदेश में लोकतंत्र और सुशासन को मजबूत करेगा।
भारत माता की जय!
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh says he is happy with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats. "The Exit poll are reflecting the mood and trend. We will be happy with 240 seats," Singh said.
According to P-MARQ and Matrize, Yogi Government is coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh. The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted BJP to win 240 seats, while Matrize predicts 262-277 seats.
In Goa, Uttarakhand and several constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, women voters' turnout exceeded men's. The difference was striking in Uttarakhand with women clocking 67.2% turnout as against 62.6% male voting. Goa also witnessed 80.96% women against 78.19% men voters: Chief Election Commissioner
Matrize News Communication has given an edge to BJP in Uttar Pradesh. According to its exit poll, BJP+ is predicted to triumph 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats. BSP may get 7-15 seats while Congress can get 3-8 seats.
REPUBLIC's #PollOfPolls
Matrize Exit Poll projects an edge for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh
The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).
Metrize predicts BJP to win 262-277 seats, while SP is projected to come second with 119-134 seats
Congress High Command has sent the leaders to assess the pre-counting and post-counting political situation in Uttar Pradesh. Votes will be counted on March 10.
To find out what the voters have decided, standby for Poll of Polls with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.
The voting percentage till 5 pm was 54.18%, according to the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app.
Over 46 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
Voting started at 7 am. It ended at 4 pm in the Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and the Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats, while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm.
The districts where polls are underway in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
The voting percentage till 3 pm was 46.40 per cent, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
While Azamgarh witnessed 45.28 per cent voting, Bhadohi saw 47.49 per cent, Chandauli 50.79 per cent, Ghazipur 46.28 per cent, Jaunpur 47.14 per cent, Mau 46.88 per cent, Mirzapur 46.64 per cent, Sonbhadra 49.84 per cent and Varanasi 43.76 per cent, it showed.
A total of 613 candidates are in the fray for the 54 seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.
The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote.
Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, who is contesting for the Varanasi South seat, other ministers in the fray in the last leg of the elections are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).
Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and had joined the SP, is contesting from the Ghosi seat in Mau.
Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are contesting in this phase.
Campaigning in this phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts.
The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.
Over 46% voter turnout was recorded in the first eight hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
The voting percentage till 3 pm was 46.40%, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
"Poor voter turnout so far in last round of polling in Uttar Pradesh both urban & rural (semi), fatigue probably due to the long drawn out election campaign. Not very heartening for those wanting a regime change. Still a couple of hours left before close of polls," tweeted ANI's Smita Prakash.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the alliance led by his party will emerge victorious in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and will work to safeguard the rights and honour of the people of the state.
In a statement issued in Lucknow, he urged people to vote in large numbers in the seventh and final phase of the election on Monday to save democracy and the Constitution.
Over 35% voter turnout was recorded in the first six hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
Voting started at 7 am and will end at 4 pm in Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm.
The districts where polls are underway in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
The voting percentage till 1 pm was 35.51%, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
While Azamgarh witnessed 34.60% voting, Bhadohi saw 35.60%, Chandauli 38.45%, Ghazipur 34.15%, Jaunpur 35.80%, Mau 37.08%, Mirzapur 38.05%, Sonbhadra 35.68% and Varanasi 33.55%, it said.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that the ruling party can use "unfair" means during the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 10.
Speaking to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Results not here yet. I had a general discussion with HM, there'll be a detailed discussion once the results come in. It was a general discussion on Punjab, not on elections". On the alliance's poll prospects, he opined, "I am not a Pundit. I am not somebody who can predict. My party has done well. BJP has done well. Let us see what happens'.
Results not here yet. I had a general discussion with HM, there'll be a detailed discussion once the results come in. It was a general discussion on Punjab, not on elections: Captain Amarinder Singh on his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Over 21% of voters exercised their right in the first four hours of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on Monday.
Voting started at 7 am and will end at 4 pm in Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm.
The districts where polls are underway in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.
The voting percentage till 11 am is 21.55%, according to the ECI's Voter Turnout app.
While Azamgarh witnessed 20.06% voting, Bhadohi saw 22.26%, Chandauli 23.51%, Ghazipur 20.05%, Jaunpur 21.83%, Mau 24.69%, Mirzapur 23.46%, Sonbhadra 19.45% and Varanasi 21.19%, it said.
A total of 613 candidates are in the fray on various seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.
The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote.
Once considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got six seats and the SP 11.
For the SP, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, the son of his long-time associate the late Parasnath Yadav.
Lucky Yadav is in the fray from the Malhani seat.
Mulayam Singh Yadav had earlier campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal Assembly segment of Mainpuri.
Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), other ministers in the fray in the last leg of the elections are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).
Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and had joined the SP, is contesting from Ghosi in Mau.
Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are contesting in this phase.
Campaigning in this phase reached its crescendo with Prime Minister Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts.
Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies in his Lok Sabha segment.
This phase also saw West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days. She, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.
Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the ruling party raised issues like forced migration and law and order problems during the previous SP government, while Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government on the issues of inflation, unemployment, stray cattle, and the farmers' agitation against the Centre's agriculture laws.
The mowing down of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri was also highlighted by all opposition parties. Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the case.
The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.
Speaking to the media, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day and ensure smooth counting."
Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the govt again: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
As per sources, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Punjab election results. Sources revealed that they will discuss the post-poll strategy. In the last few days, Singh has met several leaders of PLC, SAD (Sanyukt) and BJP.
As per the Election Commission of India, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 21.55% until 11 am. As far as districts are concerned, Mau recorded the maximum turnout at 24.74%.
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा सामान्य निर्वाचन 2022
सांतवें चरण के अंतर्गत 9 जनपदों में पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे तक कुल औसतन मतदान 21.55% रहा।
सांतवें चरण के अंतर्गत 9 जनपदों में पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे तक कुल औसतन मतदान 21.55% रहा।#ECI#AssemblyElections2022 #विधानसभाचुनाव2022 #GoVote#GoVoteUP_Phase7 pic.twitter.com/dWuCBvasUW
"BJP and BSP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia. We're winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We'll win 45-47 seats in the Purvanchal region," SBSP chief OP Rajbhar told the media.
BJP & SP will not win a single seat in Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar& Ballia. We're winning on 5 of 8 seats in Varanasi, 3 of 4 seats in Chandauli, 7 of 9 seats in Jaunpur. We'll win 45-47 seats in Purvanchal region: OP Rajbhar, President,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party
"I have cast my vote in Mirzapur. I am assured that all 5 seats in the constituency will be won our NDA candidates," Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel briefed the media after casting her vote.
"I have cast my vote in Mirzapur. I am assured that all 5 seats in the constituency will be won our NDA candidates," Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel said after casting her vote
Union minister and BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel cast her vote in Mirzapur.
After casting his vote in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur district, BSP MP Afzal Ansari highlighted the key issues affecting the people. He said, "I have voted keeping in mind the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption, law and order situation in the state".
I have voted keeping in mind the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption, law & order situation in the state: BSP MP Afzal Ansari at Mohammadabad, Ghazipur district